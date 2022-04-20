Yahoo Finance LIVE - Apr 29 AM
In this article, we present the 10 pharmaceutical stocks that are being downgraded by analysts. You can skip our analysis of the pharmaceutical industry and go directly to Analysts Are Downgrading These 5 Pharmaceutical Stocks. The pharmaceutical industry always remains in focus as investors scramble to find innovative companies working on treatments of diseases. The […]
Yahoo Finance Live’s Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss first quarter earnings for Netflix.
Cassava Sciences, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:SAVA) a clinical stage biotechnology company, is developing a drug for Alzheimer - a neurodegenerative disease, affecting more than 35.7 million people worldwide (6 million in the US). In this article, we will review Cassava's product line and cash capacity to fund further research until FDA approval.
Rail union calls for the 'biggest strike in modern history' The Issa brothers' Asda takeover is the deal of the century – on paper FTSE 100 rises 0.2pc Jeremy Warner: Why are we doing a free-trade deal with India’s Putin-loving prime minister? Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter
(Bloomberg) -- Russia’s state oil producing giant Rosneft PJSC surprised traders in Europe and Asia with offers to sell large amounts of crude at speed, as well as setting out significant changes to the payment process for at least some of the cargoes.Most Read from BloombergNetflix Breaks Its Own Rules After Subscriber Losses Batter SharesKremlin Insiders Alarmed Over Growing Toll of Putin’s War in UkraineIn Defense of Elon Musk's Managerial ExcellenceUkrainian Troops Risk Being Encircled in Ne
Rowan Street Capital LLC, an investment management firm, published its first-quarter 2022 investor letter – a copy of which can be seen here. The past two quarters have been difficult for all growth investors and certainly for Rowan Street partners. COVID reopening, inflation, the threat of a rapid increase in interest rates as well as […]
The PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index has shed more than 23% of its value in 2022, which is a tad surprising as the booming demand for chips has led to sharp growth in the semiconductor industry's revenue. Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) stock is down 11% this year, while Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) has suffered a bigger drop of 25%. Intel, whose processors are used in computers and data centers, has shown some resilience on the market this year thanks to its cheap valuation and a potential turnaround in its fortunes.
The world's biggest iron ore producer shipped 15% less iron ore in the first three months of 2022.
There’s plenty of talk around about the dreaded ‘R’ word, recession, as the markets are obviously cooling off following the prolonged bull runs of late 2020 and 2021. With inflation running at 40-year highs, and GDP growth slipping in Q1, it’s no wonder that people are talking about a return to the late ‘70s, and Carter-era economic malaise. But have we taken the pessimism too far? Covering the market situation for Wells Fargo, senior equity analyst Chris Harvey believes so. He sums up the forec
Today is shaping up negative for AT&T Inc. ( NYSE:T ) shareholders, with the analysts delivering a substantial negative...
Biotech stocks are down big since last summer. The media's focus on gene editing, messenger RNA (mRNA), and monoclonal antibodies may have waned, but some patients are already benefiting. Admittedly, shares of Regeneron are doing just fine.
Question: I have a degree, and I’ve been paying the student loan for about 25 years. The loan servicing company tells me that since I started IDR later, instead of starting in 1997, I have to pay for about another decade to have my loans forgiven. Answer: While the bankruptcy route may sound appealing from a forgiveness standpoint, it’s most likely not the answer to your problems (see details on your income-driven repayment plan and forgiveness below).
The oldest advice in the financial markets is to buy low and sell high. The trick to winning, however, is to find the right stocks to buy, and to remember that ‘buy low’ doesn’t always mean these stocks can't go lower. Sometimes the best bargains really do come in at the lowest prices. There are plenty of stocks under $10 that won’t break your bank and still offer substantial upside potential. How substantial? Well, one analyst at investment banking giant Morgan Stanley has been tapping two winn
Semiconductor equipment maker ASML beat sales estimates for the first quarter and matched views on earnings. But its outlook came up short.
Making sense of the markets these days is no easy trick. Inflation is stubbornly high, and rising. The Federal Reserve has embarked on a policy of rate hikes and monetary tightening in response, but there are serious worries that their new path is a matter of too little, too late. The war in Ukraine and further Chinese COVID-lockdowns have promised further shortages of vital commodities and products, just as supply chains were beginning to untangle themselves. It’s no wonder that the big market
Sunshine Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ: SBFM) might be living the concept of being in the right place at the right time. This Canadian company is currently focusing on three product lines - the SBFM-PL4 COVID-19 treatment, the Adva-27a anticancer compound, and the Essential 9 nutritional supplements — and each is moving forward with positive results. In February, the company successfully closed an $8 million public offering and was uplisted to the Nasdaq Capital Market. Also, in February, the company e
Many believe Elon Musk could launch a tender offer for Twitter if the social media company's board won't accept his offer to take Twitter private.
Shares of the clinical-stage cancer specialist Checkpoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: CMPI) are up by a handsome 328% as of 1:41 p.m. ET Tuesday afternoon. The drugmaker's shares are racing higher today in response to a $250 million all-cash buyout offer from Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: REGN). Regeneron's tender offer of $10.50 per share represents a whopping 332% premium relative to Checkpoint Pharmaceuticals' closing price Monday afternoon.
Abbott shares fell 2% to $117.49 before the bell. The company has benefited from a surge in testing demand in the quarter as coronavirus cases of the Omicron variant in the United States reached record levels in January. Abbott said it still expects 2022 adjusted profit per share to be at least $4.70.
Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) rallied 3% on Tuesday, following the release of the healthcare behemoth's first-quarter financial results. J&J's revenue grew by 5% to $23.4 billion. The gains were driven by a 6.3% rise in the company's pharmaceutical sales and a 5.9% increase in medical device sales.