Yahoo Finance LIVE - Apr 7 Jobs Report

Reuters

For months, consumers have clamored for banks to pay out more for deposits as the Federal Reserve raised interest rates. Now analysts say after the banking crisis shook markets last month, lenders appear to be rejigging offers in an effort to keep customers' cash parked in their accounts for longer. The promotions are running at a time when the failures of Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) and Signature Bank last month spooked customers, prompting them to move $119 billion out of smaller institutions.