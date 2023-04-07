Yahoo Finance LIVE - Apr 7 Jobs Report
Executives, experts, and influencers join the Yahoo Finance team to discuss what's moving the world of finance.
Savers are in a unique position to cash in on federal interest rate increases through deposit account interest.
The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite, however, dipped 1.1%. Keep reading to see what market participants should know if they’re looking to make any trades on Good Friday. The New York Stock Exchange and the Nasdaq Stock Market will be shut, even though Good Friday is not a U.S. federal holiday.
Kip Conforti is hiring for a part-time position at one of two package-shipping stations that he owns in Pennsylvania. Mr. Conforti has grown weary of younger employees who, he says, arrive late for shifts, call out of work often and spend more time scrolling social media feeds than chatting with customers. About a year ago, he tried something different—recruiting people who are more likely to carry AARP cards than the latest iPhone.
Airbnb is facing a threat from its biggest hosts going outside the platform to book with renters directly, according to a new short report from The Bear Cave.
The S&P 500 is "significantly undervalued," says Morningstar, but making money with stocks will still be a "rough road."
Elon Musk's brother Kimbal Musk sold some Tesla stock on April 3. Here's what's happened to Tesla stock the past three times Kimbal Musk has sold, or planned to sell.
We’re facing an uncertain market environment. A heavy surge in large-cap tech stocks in Q1 powered a 17% year-to-date gain in the NASDAQ index – but that boost came even despite the persistently high inflation, rising interest rates, and the failure of Silicon Valley Bank. In those circumstances, the tech giants were seen as a ‘fallout shelter,’ offering some protection for investors. At least one market expert, however, isn’t following this bullish line. Weighing in from Morgan Stanley, chief i
Take a look at this list of stock market holidays in 2023 to find out whether the market will be open on days like Labor Day, Black Friday, Christmas Eve and more.
For months, consumers have clamored for banks to pay out more for deposits as the Federal Reserve raised interest rates. Now analysts say after the banking crisis shook markets last month, lenders appear to be rejigging offers in an effort to keep customers' cash parked in their accounts for longer. The promotions are running at a time when the failures of Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) and Signature Bank last month spooked customers, prompting them to move $119 billion out of smaller institutions.
Insider trading can give some critical information for investors. But you do not need to perform an exhaustive analysis of such trades in order to decide when a stock should get sold. Using both daily and weekly charts will help you discover a true change in the character of a stock, then make the best decision on when to exit.
The March jobs report looms Friday, but U.S. markets will be closed. The market rally bounced Thursday to cap a mixed week. Google and Alibaba flashed buy signals.
Assets in money market funds have soared to record levels, drawing investors with their safe-haven appeal and yields that far exceed those paid on bank deposits. HOW BIG ARE MONEY MARKET FUNDS? Assets under management in U.S. money market funds, which include Treasury-only funds, prime funds, and government funds, totaled a record $5.2 trillion as of March 29, Investment Company Institute data showed.
My children have inherited $5 million of stock from their father (whose estate has not yet been dispersed after 11 months) leaving them with a 30% or so loss of value over which they have had no control. Is there … Continue reading → The post Ask an Advisor: My Kids Inherited $5 Million. How Should They Handle It? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.
Gift tax can apply when you give money or other assets to someone else. As the gift-giver, you're responsible for paying any tax due. The IRS allows you to make financial gifts up to a certain exclusion limit each year … Continue reading → The post What Is Gift Splitting? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.
The volatility in AI stocks in recent days has been something to witness.
If $1 million will afford you a comfortable retirement, how far would a quarter of that amount go? It might surprise you to know you can make $250,000 last for decades in retirement. While you'll need a detailed plan and … Continue reading → The post How Long Will $250,000 Last in Retirement? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.
Polestar delivered 12,000 units in the first quarter of 2023. The company maintained its full year guidance for 80,000 vehicles.
EV stocks have multiplied in Tesla’s wake and as electric cars look to go mainstream. Here are the top-rated electric-vehicle makers.
With smart money management, retiring at 55 years old with $6 million could be a breeze. But a lot of work has to go into the strategies you make and the actions that you take. That also includes how you … Continue reading → The post Is $6 million Enough to Retire at 55? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.