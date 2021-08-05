Yahoo Finance LIVE - Aug 09
Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. (the "Company" or "ReconAfrica") (TSXV: RECO) (OTCQX: RECAF) (Frankfurt: 0XD) and its joint venture partner NAMCOR (the state oil company of Namibia) are pleased to provide, based on the mud logging report and geochemical analysis, more comprehensive data confirming a working conventional petroleum system. The Company also reports on additional drilling results and plans for the next phase of exploration in the Kavango Basin, NE Namibia and NW Botswana.
It has been a crazy week for this synthetic-biology upstart -- and the week's not even over yet.
Projecting over $33 billion in COVID-19 vaccine revenue alone in 2021, CEO Albert Bourla wants to beef up Pfizer's pipeline.
Shares of Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) surged 18.7% on Wednesday after the biotechnology company struck a deal to supply as many as 200 million doses of its coronavirus vaccine candidate to the EU. Should Novavax's vaccine obtain regulatory approval, the European Commission (EC) will purchase up to 100 million doses. Novavax hopes to complete the rolling submission for its drug to the European Medicines Agency in the third quarter.
These income stocks, with yields ranging from 2% to as high as 9.1%, can pack a punch for investors' portfolios.
BNGO earnings call for the period ending June 30, 2021.
Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)might be on the verge of reversing the trend. After a massive 10-bagger run in 2020, the stock started drifting lower, undoing some of the parabolic move up. Yet, in July, it set what might be a higher low. Today we will examine the ownership structure of the company and elaborate why we believe that the institutional investors are hedging their broad market bets with Zoom Video Communications.
What happened Shares of Amedisys (NASDAQ: AMED) were down 21.2% as of 11:29 a.m. EDT on Thursday. The big decline came after the home health and hospice company announced its second-quarter results following the market close on Wednesday.
ARK Invest CEO and founder Cathie Wood doesn't like standing still. This week, she added to her positions in Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ: HOOD), PagerDuty (NYSE: PD), and UiPath (NYSE: PATH). Robinhood may seem to be a quintessential Wood stock, as the online trading platform has been disrupting the retail investing game with its zero-commission transactions and its mission to level the playing field for small investors.
Shares of Lumen Technologies (NYSE: LUMN) (formerly CenturyLink) were down 8.8% at market close on Wednesday. The tumble in share price followed the company's second-quarter 2021 earnings update, which showed a 5% year-over-year decline in revenue to $4.92 billion, but a 34% increase in free cash flow to $993 million. Lumen remains highly profitable, but its sales have been stuck in stubborn decline for years as legacy telecom services slowly but steadily lose value over time.
Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre joined Yahoo Finance Live to break down the key takeaways from Roku's recent earnings report.
Maybe boasting about how much it made streaming "Black Widow" wasn't such a good idea after all.
Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and welcome to the MercadoLibre's second-quarter 2021 earnings conference call. Hello, everyone, and welcome to the MercadoLibre earnings conference call for the quarter ended June 30, 2021.
The engine-maker posted interim profits of £393m in a marked improvement from mammoth losses of £5.4bn a year ago.
The marketplace for freelance professional services warned that results for the rest of the year would be reduced by a reopening of the economy.
Crypto traders have been hotly anticipating the upgrade while monitoring the deployment for signs of how the changes might affect the pace of new issuance of ether.
Robinhood (HOOD) shares dipped as much as 14% at the open of Thursday's session following an announcement that some stockholders will cash out up to 97.8 million shares over time.
Because of the out-of-this-world gains made by meme stocks like AMC Entertainment and GameStop, which are up almost 1,500% and 710% so far this year, respectively, too many investors might be getting the idea they should be shooting for the moon, too. You can still find stocks that are significantly undervalued by the stock market and that could offer outsize returns in a year's time without going for moonshots. The four stocks below are primed for much more attainable gains.
Shares of Digital Turbine (NASDAQ: APPS) were sliding in July after a move by Alphabet's Google seemed to threaten the company. Digital Turbine helps companies monetize mobile content, generally on apps. At the end of June, Google said that starting in August, it will require new apps published in the Google Play store to be published with the Android App Bundle, a move Digital Turbine had been preparing for since 2019.
