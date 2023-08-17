Yahoo Finance LIVE - Aug 17 PM
The currency has now surrendered all of its gains from last year to plumb depths not seen since an investor panic in the early days of the war.
(Bloomberg) -- The Hawaiian power company in the crosshairs after wildfires ripped through parts of Maui faces a new lawsuit blaming its equipment for starting blazes that claimed more than 100 lives and wreaked billions of dollars in damages. Most Read from BloombergFed Saw ‘Significant’ Inflation Risk That May Merit More HikesGoldman CEO’s Most Loyal Deputy Is Tested by Mutinous PartnersChina Shadow Bank Misses Dozens of Payments as Risks GrowHigh-Potency Pot Market Worth Billions Draws Regula
The S&P 500 has rallied 16% from the start of the year and now risks being "dangerously overpriced," Wermuth Asset Management said.
Jim Farley took an F-150 Lightning to a charging station and wasn't impressed with what happened next.
VinFast’s Nasdaq trading debut on Tuesday made Vingroup founder Pham Nhat Vuong a very wealthy man.
Barrick Gold Corp. (NYSE:GOLD) is one of the largest producers of gold in the world. But CEO Mark Bristow recently emphasized the importance of another metal to keep an eye on. During an interview with CNBC, Bristow said, "My view is that copper is the most strategic metal out of all the metals." He pointed out that batteries are a major driver for copper demand, but there's more to the story. "Batteries is not a long-term solution for the future of a better planet for all," Bristow said. "What'
Nvidia is widely expected to have a blowout earnings report. A miss could derail the AI hype train.
As we reach the tail end of the 2Q23 earnings season, it’s time to take stock of the current market landscape and gauge the resilience of equities. To start with, the pace of inflation is falling – but remains above the 2% target. Against a background of inflationary pressures and recessionary fears, the second quarter earnings were stagnant – but while the bar was low, most firms cleared it, beating the expectations. In a recent note, BlackRock’s Global Chief Investment Strategist, Wei Li, has
Nikola (NKLA) appears to have found support after losing some value lately, as indicated by the formation of a hammer chart. In addition to this technical chart pattern, strong agreement among Wall Street analysts in revising earnings estimates higher enhances the stock's potential for a turnaround in the near term.
StoneCo Ltd. (STNE) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 11.76% and 48.46%, respectively, for the quarter ended June 2023. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?
The story of United States Steel holds some fascinating history as well as some important lessons for investors.
Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Broadcom Inc. (AVGO), Pfizer Inc. (PFE) and Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD).
Reuters reported Wednesday that ArcelorMittal was considering a bid for United States Steel. That has U.S. Steel shares on the move.
Healthcare is one of the biggest expenses for many Americans, especially those who are retired. While retirees who've reached age 65 are able to use Medicare, people waiting for that age are reliant on either paying for personal insurance or, … Continue reading → The post Employers Are Looking at New Options for Early Retiree Healthcare appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.
(Bloomberg) -- Cisco Systems Inc., the largest maker of computer networking equipment, rebounded in late trading after the company outlined headway in AI and security technology, helping ease concerns about a sales slowdown.Most Read from BloombergFed Saw ‘Significant’ Inflation Risk That May Merit More HikesGoldman CEO’s Most Loyal Deputy Is Tested by Mutinous PartnersChina Shadow Bank Misses Dozens of Payments as Risks GrowHigh-Potency Pot Market Worth Billions Draws Regulator ScrutinyStocks,
Stock indexes closed lower as investors reacted to minutes from the latest Federal Reserve meeting.
Call it the great Palo Alto Networks guessing game ahead of unusual timing for its earnings report, which is due after the close Friday.
Vladimir Putin is to meet with key finance officials as the Kremlin considers forcing companies to buy roubles with foreign earnings to prop up Russia’s falling currency.
XOM stock retook a key chart level after the company's Q2 earnings report. Exxon posted a mixed Q2 earnings and sales report.
Analysts at Piper Sandler and Raymond James raised their target prices on Nvidia to $500 ahead of its earnings next week.