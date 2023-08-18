Yahoo Finance LIVE - Aug 18 PM
Executives, experts, and influencers join the Yahoo Finance team to discuss what's moving the world of finance.
Executives, experts, and influencers join the Yahoo Finance team to discuss what's moving the world of finance.
The Dow Jones fell despite Walmart earnings and Cisco earnings beating views. Cathie Wood snapped up a beaten down stock. CVS stock cratered.
Warren Buffett is best known for his largest bet: A massive stake in Apple. But his second-largest sector holding, financials, is starting to pay off.
The Bitcoin price tumbled Thursday night on news that SpaceX, owned by Elon Musk, has sold all its holdings in the cryptocurrency.
Elon Musk, the richest man in the world, revealed that one of the toughest choices he’s had to make in his life was when he had “$30 million dollars left.” Musk, CEO of Tesla Inc. and SpaceX, revealed that choosing which company to invest his last $30 million in was tough. In a conversation with screenwriter, producer and director Jonathan Nolan during a SXSW interview titled “Elon Musk Answers Your Questions!”, Musk shared his insights on topics ranging from artificial intelligence (AI) to Mars
(Bloomberg) -- All around the world, bond traders are finally coming to the realization that the rock-bottom yields of recent history might be gone for good. Most Read from BloombergChina Evergrande Group Files Chapter 15 Bankruptcy in New York‘Poor Man’s Cocaine’ Costing $3 a Pill Threatens to ProliferateGoldman Plans Hiring Spree to Fix Lapses After Increased Fed ScrutinyNiger Soldiers Killed in Attacks by Armed Group, Ecowas SaysGlobal Yields Reach 15-Year Highs as Rate-Hike Worries BuildThe
(Bloomberg) -- China Evergrande Group, the real estate giant whose default two years ago accelerated a broader property debt crisis in the country, sought Chapter 15 bankruptcy protection in New York on Thursday.Most Read from BloombergChina Evergrande Group Files Chapter 15 Bankruptcy in New York‘Poor Man’s Cocaine’ Costing $3 a Pill Threatens to ProliferateGoldman Plans Hiring Spree to Fix Lapses After Increased Fed ScrutinyNiger Soldiers Killed in Attacks by Armed Group, Ecowas SaysGlobal Yie
AI has become the new ‘shiny object,’ attracting investors’ attention. The rush began this past November when OpenAI’s ChatGPT made its debut, demonstrating in the clearest possible way how AI can change the ways computers use the data they collect and the ways we interact with them. The sudden interest in AI has had a spiraling effect. Investors are seeking companies with greater exposure to AI, while tech firms are eager to publicize their own AI links and offerings. Keeping a close watch on t
The 10-year Treasury yield is firmly above 4% in August after trending well below that threshold all summer, putting pressure on stock prices.
He's taking into account the type of stocks and the way in which he's allocating to them to accelerate his gains.
Americans will burn through all their pandemic savings by the end of September, according to estimates by the Federal Reserve.
Michael Burry has repeatedly sounded the alarm on stocks, and said the passive-investing boom could lead to a worse disaster than the dot-com crash.
Americans built bookcases and shrines to the baseball cards, vinyl records and sneakers they collected through sometimes painstaking efforts. Collectors say they don’t have a choice. “This is literally like selling away my life,” said Mitch Beck, 61 years old, who put his trove of New York Rangers memorabilia up for sale to tackle his growing six-figure debt.
Although the revenue and EPS for Keysight (KEYS) give a sense of how its business performed in the quarter ended July 2023, it might be worth considering how some key metrics compare with Wall Street estimates and the year-ago numbers.
The Australian dollar has fallen rather significantly during the trading session on Thursday, only to turn around and show signs of life.
Shares of electric-vehicle company VinFast fell roughly 20% Thursday, retreating for [a second consecutive session](https://www.wsj.com/business/autos/ev-startup-vinfast-opens-lower-following-big-debut-72629e2d).
Per the terms of the deal, Crestwood (CEQP) unitholders will receive 2.07 Energy Transfer (ET) common units for each of its common units.
A federal judge will let the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission file a motion that, if granted, would allow it to appeal a ruling that XRP transactions through exchanges didn’t violate securities laws.
While the top- and bottom-line numbers for Farfetch Limited (FTCH) give a sense of how the business performed in the quarter ended June 2023, it could be worth looking at how some of its key metrics compare to Wall Street estimates and year-ago values.
(Bloomberg) -- Bets on long-dated Treasuries have backfired as the US economy holds firm, but payday is coming for those who are brave enough to stick to their guns.Most Read from BloombergChina Evergrande Group Files Chapter 15 Bankruptcy in New York‘Poor Man’s Cocaine’ Costing $3 a Pill Threatens to ProliferateGoldman Plans Hiring Spree to Fix Lapses After Increased Fed ScrutinyNiger Soldiers Killed in Attacks by Armed Group, Ecowas SaysGlobal Yields Reach 15-Year Highs as Rate-Hike Worries Bu
(Bloomberg) -- The fresh boom in stock options that expire within 24 hours has grabbed all the attention on Wall Street trading desks — spurring a Goldman Sachs Group Inc. warning that the activity is fueling the recent market selloff.Most Read from BloombergChina Evergrande Group Files Chapter 15 Bankruptcy in New York‘Poor Man’s Cocaine’ Costing $3 a Pill Threatens to ProliferateGoldman Plans Hiring Spree to Fix Lapses After Increased Fed ScrutinyNiger Soldiers Killed in Attacks by Armed Group