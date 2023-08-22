Yahoo Finance LIVE - Aug 22 PM

Reuters

"Subway does not intend to make any further public comment regarding the process until the transaction has been completed," the company told Reuters in an emailed statement. Reuters reported earlier this month that private equity firms TDR Capital and Sycamore Partners were in talks to team up in their pursuit to acquire Subway, which in February said it was exploring a possible sale of its business. Sources told Reuters then that Subway was targeting well over $9 billion in a deal, and remains uncertain whether TDR and Sycamore can meet its price expectations.