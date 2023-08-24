Yahoo Finance LIVE - Aug 24 AM

Reuters

Nvidia's CEO Jensen Huang said he expects the artificial intelligence boom will last well into next year and made what could be the largest single bet yet in the tech sector to back up his optimism. The company's sales forecast on Wednesday blew past Wall Street's expectations and it said it would buy back another $25 billion of its shares, a move most companies make when their leadership thinks the company is undervalued. Nvidia's stock price, though, has more than tripled this year and was set to hit an all-time high after Wednesday's results.