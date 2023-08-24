Yahoo Finance LIVE - Aug 24 AM
Nvidia reported its second quarter earnings after the bell Wednesday that again blew away estimates, sending shares to a record high in after-hours trading.
Elon Musk, founder and CEO of Tesla, said that he took one of the company's production model Cybertrucks for a drive at the EV-maker's Gigafactory in Austin, Texas.
Spirit AeroSystems said it is aware of a quality issue on some models of the 737 fuselage it produces, but will continue to supply units to Boeing, which has determined that there is no immediate flight safety concern tied to the issue.
Investors soured on most S&P 500 stocks this month. And it's easy to see why: You can get 5.6% returns without all the market's drama.
Nvidia's CEO Jensen Huang said he expects the artificial intelligence boom will last well into next year and made what could be the largest single bet yet in the tech sector to back up his optimism. The company's sales forecast on Wednesday blew past Wall Street's expectations and it said it would buy back another $25 billion of its shares, a move most companies make when their leadership thinks the company is undervalued. Nvidia's stock price, though, has more than tripled this year and was set to hit an all-time high after Wednesday's results.
(Reuters) -Boeing has recently identified a new 737 MAX quality problem involving supplier Spirit AeroSystems that has resulted in improperly drilled holes on the aft pressure bulkhead, the planemaker said on Wednesday. Boeing said the defect will delay near-term deliveries and the company is evaluating whether it could cause it to miss its annual delivery target of at least 400 737s this year. Boeing shares were down 2.7% and Spirit shares fell 6.1% in afterhours trading.
How much money can I give to my son and daughter-in-law without incurring a tax issue with the IRS? -Irwin For 2023, you can give your son and daughter-in-law each $17,000 without having to deal with the IRS. But even … Continue reading → The post Ask an Advisor: I Want to Give Money to My Son and Daughter-in-Law. How Much Money Can I Give Away Without ‘Incurring a Tax Issue With the IRS?' appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.
Old school investors will tell you that ‘buying low and selling high’ is the key to market success. The advice may be cliché, but it’s based on mathematical truth. The hard part, however, is understanding when prices are low, because that’s not always an absolute number. In recognizing that lower price range, investors can turn to Wall Street’s analysts for help. These professional stock watchers build their reputations on the quality of their calls, sorting through reams of data to find and rec
The markets have been exhibiting some wobbly tendencies recently, with the strong rally seen in the first half of the year appearing to have wilted a bit under the summer sun. Fear not, however, appears to be the advice of one prominent stock picker. With US inflation falling to 3% recently compared to last summer’s 9%, and with GDP growth in the last quarter coming in at 2.4%, famous value investor Bill Miller, whose net worth is valued at $1.4 billion, thinks the rest of the year looks pretty
Recently, Zacks.com users have been paying close attention to Nikola (NKLA). This makes it worthwhile to examine what the stock has in store.
A mega backdoor Roth is designed for 401(k) savers who want to enjoy Roth account tax benefits. Learn how a mega backdoor Roth rollover works.
Money-market funds and Treasury bills are offering competition for high-dividend stocks with short-term rates above 5%, but they aren't the only game in town.
Move to cut the lenders' credit rating comes only weeks after Moody's slashed its ratings on several banks.
NIO Inc. (NIO) closed the most recent trading day at $10.84, moving +0.46% from the previous trading session.
Although the revenue and EPS for Snowflake Inc. (SNOW) give a sense of how its business performed in the quarter ended July 2023, it might be worth considering how some key metrics compare with Wall Street estimates and the year-ago numbers.
Dubbed the Oracle of Omaha, Warren Buffett is renowned for his simple and frugal lifestyle. Despite being the sixth richest person globally, with a net worth estimated at $117.9 billion, Buffett continues to live in the same modest home in Omaha that he purchased in 1958 for just $31,500. Adjusted for inflation, that amount today would be approximately $328,990.80, a mere 0.000279% of his total net worth. Buffett has consistently ranked the purchase of his home as the third-best investment he ha
"Our analysis suggests there is a greater than 80% [chance] equities rally post-Friday," Fundstrat's Tom Lee said.
One of the bidders vying for United States Steel has dropped out of the race. Fewer viable bidders means a lower stock price for U.S. Steel for now. Wednesday, steel service center Esmark ended its $35 all-cash bid for iconic steel maker U.S. Steel (ticker: X).
Snowflake earnings Wednesday topped analyst expectations and showed 36% revenue growth. SNOW stock jumped in recent aftermarket trading.
Tesla appears to be edging closer to launching its highly anticipated Cybertruck, with Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk posting an image of the vehicle "production candidate" on X, formerly known as Twitter, Wednesday afternoon. TSLA gained ground in market trade. Musk posted an image of himself in the Cybertruck at the EV giant's Texas factory on Wednesday.