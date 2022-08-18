Yahoo Finance LIVE - Aug 25 PM

U.S. markets open in 50 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,284.00
    +7.25 (+0.17%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,992.00
    +29.00 (+0.09%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,528.25
    +35.00 (+0.26%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,994.50
    +5.40 (+0.27%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    89.35
    +1.24 (+1.41%)
     

  • Gold

    1,785.20
    +8.50 (+0.48%)
     

  • Silver

    19.88
    +0.14 (+0.73%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0172
    -0.0008 (-0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8460
    -0.0470 (-1.62%)
     

  • Vix

    20.06
    +0.37 (+1.88%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2047
    -0.0004 (-0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.0290
    -0.0610 (-0.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,512.62
    -114.52 (-0.48%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    559.97
    -12.85 (-2.24%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,520.23
    +4.48 (+0.06%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,942.14
    -280.63 (-0.96%)
     

