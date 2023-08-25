Yahoo Finance LIVE - Aug 25 PM
Executives, experts, and influencers join the Yahoo Finance team to discuss what's moving the world of finance.
The Dow Jones dived ahead of a speech by Fed Chair Jerome Powell. Nvidia stock gains faded. Tesla CEO Elon Musk issued a Cybertruck warning.
He bills himself as an iconoclast ready to shake up the Republican Party after making millions trying to do the same in the biotech industry.
Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell's Jackson Hole speech may not signal more rate hikes, but could hint at delayed rate cuts and more balance-sheet runoff.
Fed chief Powell's speech Friday has big implications for rate hikes and Wall Street after stocks suffered a big reversal Thursday.
More than four months after Bud Light's marketing blunder, the beer brand remains in the spotlight. Now Billy Busch, heir to the Anheuser-Busch dynasty, presents an intriguing proposition to Bud Light's parent company, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA (NYSE:BUD). "I urge that company, InBev, if they don't want that brand any longer, sell it back to the Busch family. Sell it to me. I'll be the first in line to buy that brand back from you. And we'll make that brand great again," he said during Tomi Lahren
The Dow Jones dropped Thursday after a surprise drop in initial jobless claims. Nvidia surged on strong quarterly earnings results.
The idea of creating a BRICS common currency to rival the dollar has long been on the agenda of the emerging-market nations in the bloc.
Larry McDonald suggested that if Apple can take a hit for higher interest rates, mortgage-backed debt would likely see a sizeable write down too as mortgage rates jump.
AMC completed a reverse stock split Thursday, ahead of a planned conversion of preferred equity units into common shares. The reverse split gave shareholders in the movie-theater chain one share for every 10 they previously held, and has the effect of increasing AMC's share price. The conversion of AMC's preferred "Ape" units and reduction of shares outstanding will allow AMC to sell a substantial amount of new shares as it attempts to shore up its balance sheet.
There’s been a lot of doomsaying about the economy in recent months, with predictions of a coming recession. The markets have also been a bit shaky in August, with the S&P 500 falling about 3%. But in a note from JPMorgan, global investment strategist Madison Faller keeps a generally favorable outlook and assuages investors that market swings are par for the course. “In any given year, there are good things and bad things that impact the economy and markets,” Faller said. “And while we tend to s
The relatives of Subway’s founders are in line for billions of dollars after the sandwich chain was sold for a reported $9.6bn (£7.6bn).
Money-market funds and Treasury bills are offering competition for high-dividend stocks with short-term rates above 5%, but they aren't the only game in town.
Old school investors will tell you that ‘buying low and selling high’ is the key to market success. The advice may be cliché, but it’s based on mathematical truth. The hard part, however, is understanding when prices are low, because that’s not always an absolute number. In recognizing that lower price range, investors can turn to Wall Street’s analysts for help. These professional stock watchers build their reputations on the quality of their calls, sorting through reams of data to find and rec
Investors soured on most S&P 500 stocks this month. And it's easy to see why: You can get 5.6% returns without all the market's drama.
(Bloomberg) -- VinFast Auto Ltd.’s head-scratching surge has given the money-losing electric car startup a bigger market capitalization than Citigroup Inc., with famed short seller Jim Chanos calling the stock’s valuation “insane.”Most Read from BloombergNYC’s Most Exciting New Fine Dining Restaurant Is in a Subway StationMore People Call in Sick on August 24 Than Any Other DayNasdaq 100 Drops 2% as Yields Rise Before Powell: Markets WrapTrump Surrenders in Georgia on 2020 Election Probe Charges
(Bloomberg) -- The Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City’s annual gathering in Jackson Hole, Wyoming gets underway with a dinner on Thursday evening. Here’s what to expect from the two-day conference featuring central bankers from around the world:Most Read from BloombergNYC’s Most Exciting New Fine Dining Restaurant Is in a Subway StationMore People Call in Sick on August 24 Than Any Other DayNasdaq 100 Drops 2% as Yields Rise Before Powell: Markets WrapTrump Surrenders in Georgia on 2020 Electio
Being rich and being wealthy are often seen as being the same thing. After all, people who are rich or wealthy tend to have more assets and greater financial freedom than the typical person. In reality, there are some major … Continue reading → The post Key Differences Between Rich and Wealthy People appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.
Disney stockholders are scrutinizing the company's turnaround plan after chief Bob Iger earlier this month promised a mix of price hikes across its streaming properties, more ads and cost cuts to lift the business. On Thursday, Disney options were busier than usual with some 321,000 contracts traded, or 1.4 times the average daily volume, according to data from options analytics firm Trade Alert. Trading sentiment leaned toward bearish bets with put options that would guard against the stock slipping below 80 by mid-September and mid-October, and were among the most actively traded contracts.
Teladoc (TDOC) reported earnings 30 days ago. What's next for the stock? We take a look at earnings estimates for some clues.
A mega backdoor Roth is designed for 401(k) savers who want to enjoy Roth account tax benefits. Learn how a mega backdoor Roth rollover works.