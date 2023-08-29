Yahoo Finance LIVE - Aug 29 AM

Reuters

Increased analysts' estimates since Nvidia's strong quarterly report last week have left the world's most valuable chipmaker trading at its lowest forward earnings multiple in eight months. Nvidia's stock added nearly 2% to $468 on Monday, leaving it down almost 1% since last Wednesday, when the Santa Clara, California company far exceeded expectations with its quarterly revenue forecast as an artificial-intelligence boom fueled demand for its chips. At that price, Nvidia shares are trading at the equivalent of around 33 times expected earnings over the next 12 months, according to Refinitiv data.