Yahoo Finance LIVE - Aug 29 PM

The popular A.I. open-source platform Hugging Face was already a unicorn in 2022, but the company just keeps drawing in major funding.
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. aviation regulators have issued an updated directive regarding a cracking issue with all of Boeing's 777 model airplanes, according to a notice posted online on Tuesday. The Federal Aviation Administration's superseding airworthiness directive "was prompted by a report of a crack found in a front spar lower chord," it said in the Federal Register notice. Errors in the earlier directive also "introduced a new unsafe condition related to the application of certain fastener cap seals," it said.
The conglomerate on Tuesday announced a new settlement that would resolve thousands of lawsuits alleging earplugs caused hearing loss.
As the chairman of O’Leary Ventures and a star on the reality TV show “Shark Tank,” Kevin O’Leary has seen a lot of business triumphs and blunders. But what’s been happening to Bud Light lately still strikes him as unprecedented. In a recent interview with Fox Business, O’Leary said that Bud Light's situation is unheard of in the beer industry. “Beer brands take decades to build and usually are fighting [for] 1% to 2% share per year by spending hundreds of millions of dollars on advertising,” he
Despite their $30,000+ price, Nvidia's H100 GPUs are a hot commodity -- to the point where they are typically back-ordered. Earlier this year, Google Cloud announced the private preview launch of its H100-powered A3 GPU virtual machines, which combines Nvidia's chips with Google's custom-designed 200 Gpbs Infrastructure Processing Units (IPUs). Now, at its Cloud Next conference, Google announced that it will launch the A3 into general availability next month.We'll have to see if Google Cloud wil
Ever wondered where the truly wealthy stash their cash? It’s a question that fascinates many, and the answer might surprise you. A recent survey by Bank of America Private Bank sheds light on the financial habits of millionaires in the United States. It turns out that the wealthiest Americans, particularly those ages 21 to 42 with at least $3 million in investable assets, are taking a different approach to wealth management than their older counterparts. According to the survey, these young mill
Buffett's company has sold stocks and amassed cash, signaling he expects a recession and plans to scoop up the bargain assets that emerge, Steve Hanke says.
"When you go from record-low mortgage rates to levels that we haven't seen for almost 20 years, you've destroyed both demand and supply," El-Erian said.
If you're ready to invest $200,000 (or something close to it) with the goal of turning it into $1 million, this article will help you understand your options and focus your investment strategy. If you're not sure what you should do, … Continue reading → The post How to Invest $200K and Turn It Into $1 Million appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.
The windfall elimination provision (WEP) reduces Social Security benefits for certain employees who may be double-dipping on a pension.
The Biden administration revealed the first 10 drugs that will face the Medicare negotiation process under the Inflation Reduction Act.
Advisors often work with high-net-worth clients and are able to understand the expectations wealthy clients have about managing their finances. The good news is that some of those takeaways can be applied to clients who are not high-net-worth individuals. Read … Continue reading → The post 4 Lessons Advisors Can Learn From High-Net-Worth Clients – That Apply to Regular Clients appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.
The US economy ended July with the fewest open jobs in more than two years.
“Copper’s eventual bull run is likely to make oil’s famous 2008 rally look like child’s play,” Citi’s managing director for commodities research, told clients.
Are you maxing out the 401(k) plan you have at work every year? Do you still have money left for saving and investment after contributing the maximum to your 401(k) and maybe an IRA or two? If so, then you … Continue reading → The post Executive Deferred Compensation Plans appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.
Musk tested the upcoming FSD v12, which relies entirely on neural networks instead of hardcoding, in a 45-minute drive near Tesla's engineering headquarters.
After toppling Bud Light to become the best-selling beer brand in the U.S. on the year, Modelo Especial has extended its lead over the beleaguered Anheuser-Busch brand.
What do investors do when they can get 5% for taking no risk? Find S&P 500 stocks they can make even more on by taking little risk — a tall order only a few can meet.
Citi’s Michael Rollins raised Verizon and AT&T to Buy from Neutral but kept a High Risk rating on both stocks, as investors wait for more news on lead-sheathed cable exposure.
UiPath (PATH) is seeing favorable earnings estimate revision activity and has a positive Zacks Earnings ESP heading into earnings season.