Yahoo Finance LIVE - Aug 29 AM

OpenText™ (NASDAQ: OTEX), (TSX: OTEX) today announced that it has reached agreement on the terms of a recommended all-cash offer to be made by Open Text Corporation (the Company), through its wholly-owned subsidiary, OpenText UK Holding Limited (Bidco), to acquire the entire issued and to be issued share capital of Micro Focus (LSE: MCRO) and (NYSE (ADS): MFGP) at a price of 532 pence per share (the Acquisition), implying an enterprise value of approximately $6.0 billion on a fully diluted basis
There are plenty of challenges in China's electric vehicle (EV) sector right now, but Nio (NYSE: NIO) shares jumped over 8% early Thursday anyway. While they pared some of those gains, as of 12:37 p.m. ET, Nio's American depositary shares remained 6.1% higher. Nio investors can thank the Chinese government for today's boost.
One economist says it could encourage people to borrow even more for school, keeping the wheels of student debt turning.
In this article, we discuss 10 stocks to sell now according to billionaire Ken Fisher. If you want to skip the investment philosophy of Ken Fisher and the detailed analysis of Fisher Asset Management, go directly to 5 Stocks to Sell Now According to Billionaire Ken Fisher. Ken Fisher is an American billionaire, hedge fund […]
Steve says the $118,000 in student loan debt he paid off in March caused financial pain: "You shouldn't have to ruin your life to get an education."
Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferré breaks down two stocks on the move today: Tesla and Dollar Tree.
FiveT Hydrogen CEO Pierre-Etienne Franc joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the importance of hydrogen fuel for decarbonization and the outlook for the industry in the wake of Amazon's partnership with Plug Power.
The beleaguered movie theater chain and meme stock pulled off an interesting stock split by issuing a new share class this week.
In this article, we will be taking a look at the 10 energy stocks to buy before winter. To skip our detailed analysis of the energy sector and the prospective future demand for these stocks, you can go directly to see the 5 Energy Stocks to Buy Before Winter. In February 2022, the Russian Federation invaded […]
The company delivered solid results for its fiscal Q2, but lowered its guidance for annual recurring revenue for the year.
SIGA has received $60 million in orders for Tpoxx, which was developed to treat smallpox in the event of an attack.
The slump in the S&P 500 Index (SPX) and Nasdaq Composite Index (COMP) after their meteoric rise off mid-June lows has a lot of market commentators asking two key questions: Was that a head-fake bear market rally? After all, a key component of any bull market is the “wall of worry.” You always need large groups of people worrying about this and that, and predicting market and economic demise, for a bull market to survive.
Electric semitruck maker Nikola (NASDAQ: NKLA) isn't selling its hydrogen-fueled trucks yet, but investors are thinking about that segment of its business today. A new deal in the hydrogen sector has investors thinking Nikola's trucks will be in high demand when it begins selling its fuel cell electric vehicle (FCEV) models late next year. Nikola shares jumped almost 7% in early trading today after Amazon and Plug Power announced a green hydrogen deal.
These supercharged income stocks, with yields ranging from 7.1% to 13.6%, have been prime targets of select billionaire money managers.
In the latest trading session, Adobe Systems (ADBE) closed at $405.65, marking a -1.16% move from the previous day.
Goldman Sachs economists Joseph Briggs and Alec Phillips ran through the numbers on the student-loan relief plan.
Equities over the past week and a half have started to give back some of their gains from the large rebound off their mid-June lows. Insiders foreshadowed that stocks might be at least fairly valued in July when the ratio of insider selling to insider buying was at its highest ratio so far in 2022. Let's start with Nextdoor Holdings Inc. , which operates what can be described as a localized version of Facebook.
Yahoo Finance anchors discuss Salesforce earnings, its $10 billion stock buyback program, and some potential catalysts for the company.
The stock market has gotten itself into a better place in the past few months. The Federal Reserve’s Jackson Hole meeting could keep the good times rolling. The current concern is that the rate of inflation may remain high enough that the Federal Reserve will need to remain “hawkish,” maintaining its recent pace of interest rate hikes, not slow it down.
Yahoo Finance Live anchors break down some analyst ratings on trending stocks.