Yahoo Finance LIVE - Aug 3 PM
Renowned investor and Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Vice Chairman Charlie Munger is no stranger to controversial statements when it comes to investment philosophy. One of his most contentious views is on diversification, which he famously refers to as "deworsification." According to Munger, the traditional approach to diversifying investments may not be the wisest strategy. During the 2019 Daily Journal Annual Meeting, Munger responded to a question about diversification with a memorable analogy. "Div
Are markets headed for new record highs? That may seem counter-intuitive, but according to J.P. Morgan’s head of US market intelligence, Andrew Tyler, the tea leaves are indicating just such new heights for the S&P 500. Tyler notes that, even in today’s uncertain conditions, the S&P index is within 5% of its all-time high – and with inflation slowing down, the Fed is likely to pare back on further rate hikes, a move that will support growth and a shift toward stocks. Recent earnings reports are
Years before it ever built a fuel cell truck, Nikola claimed it had 14,000 reservations. But 202 orders is a good sign nonetheless. The post Nikola surpassess 200 orders for hydrogen fuel cell trucks appeared first on FreightWaves.
Unity Software Inc. (U) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 16.67% and 3.63%, respectively, for the quarter ended June 2023. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?
Lawmakers are playing chicken with the debt ceiling. Luckily there are still two U.S. S&P 500 companies left with AAA credit ratings.
Three compelling reports show just how damaging RTO mandates are turning out to be.
The EV market has become extremely competitive in 2023, and while some of the smaller players are getting crushed, smart investors are betting on highly profitable niches such as electric boats
The U.S. economy grew at an upwardly revised annual rate of 2% in the first quarter, shrugging off prior fears of a recession. But according to JPMorgan Chase & Co., the “R word” may be inevitable. That’s because of the U.S. Federal Reserve’s aggressive interest rate hikes to tame rampant inflation. “While the economy’s recent resilience may delay the onset of a recession, we believe that most of the lagged effects of the past year’s monetary tightening have yet to be felt, and ultimately a rece
Jamie Dimon, the chief executive of JPMorgan Chase, said Fitch’s [downgrade of the U.S. credit rating](https://www.wsj.com/articles/fitch-downgrades-u-s-credit-rating-56c73b89?mod=hp_lead_pos1) shouldn’t be too concerning about how investors view the country’s ability to pay its debt. In an interview on CNBC Wednesday, from his annual bus tour of local branches, Dimon said the U.S. is home to the “best economy the world’s ever seen” and that the ratings agency's decision won’t change that. Dimon said he shares concerns with Fitch about the politics in Washington D.C. that add uncertainty to the debt, declaring he believes the debt ceiling should be abolished.
JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon criticized Fitch's decision to downgrade the U.S. government's credit rating, calling it “ridiculous.” “I would point out to the rating agencies if I could that there are a bunch of countries rated higher than us, like AAA, but they live under the American enterprise military system.
(Bloomberg) -- Occidental Petroleum Corp. bought back $522 million of Berkshire Hathaway Inc.’s preferred stock in the second quarter, demonstrating its willingness to repay Warren Buffett even as commodity prices drop. Most Read from BloombergFitch’s US Credit Downgrade Sparks Criticism Along With UneaseMissing Goldman Sachs Analyst Confirmed Dead by New York PoliceS&P 500 Has Worst Day Since April After Big Rally: Markets WrapCanada PM Justin Trudeau Splits With Wife Sophie GregoireHere Are th
Semiconductor stocks have been one of this year’s hottest trades. But lately, chipmakers have been leaving investors cold. Advanced Micro Devices reported second-quarter sales and adjusted operating income Tuesday afternoon that were down sharply from a year ago.
Such has been the unpredictable nature of the markets and the economy in 2023, that’s it’s hard to guess what’s coming next. For example, it should be remembered that at the start of the year and coming off the back of 2022’s merciless bear market, few had predicted the ensuing rally that has taken place since. Likewise, for the broader economy. Against a backdrop of soaring inflation and high interest rates, there were plenty of financial prognosticators warning of an impending vicious recessio
It's way too easy to become a real estate agent, posing a threat to both consumers and experienced Realtors.
As summer travel remains solid and consumer spending appears robust, plenty of analysts now believe a recession will not materialize. However, that is not the view of Raymond James’ CIO, Larry Adam. Adam is of the mind that a recession is all but inevitable and will kick off by this year’s fourth quarter. That said, the good news is that it will be a mild recession, one where the U.S. economy will shrink in a far less acute manner than during other recessions (0.6% vs. the average 2.5%), won’t l
The Fitch agency’s downgrade of the U.S. government’s credit rating is being met with pushback from officials and well known economists, while others said it highlighted the need for the government to reduce spending deficits.
Stocks funds are buying: TSLA, GOOGL, META, NFLX, TDG, FSLR, AAPL, ADBE and TDG are among stocks funds are buying amid earnings season.
Shares in PayPal Holdings Inc. fell more than 7% in after-hours trading Wednesday as concerns about growing losses on bad loans seemed to outweigh in-line second-quarter results and a slightly better-than-expected third-quarter forecast. In the second quarter, the payment service provider's adjusted operating margin, which excludes certain costs and gains, fell to 21.4% from 22.7% in the first quarter. The drop marked the first time San Jose-based PayPal had posted an adjusted operating margin of less than 22% in a year.
Consensus estimates call for revenue to be down slightly from a year ago. But a legion of bullish analysts see better growth ahead.
Nutrien (NTR) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of -10.60% and 4.24%, respectively, for the quarter ended June 2023. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?