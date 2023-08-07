U.S. markets open in 7 hours 41 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,512.00
    +14.00 (+0.31%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,223.00
    +70.00 (+0.20%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,422.00
    +68.00 (+0.44%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,970.60
    +5.10 (+0.26%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.68
    -0.14 (-0.17%)
     

  • Gold

    1,972.30
    -3.80 (-0.19%)
     

  • Silver

    23.55
    -0.17 (-0.70%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0988
    -0.0024 (-0.22%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.0600
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    17.10
    +1.18 (+7.41%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2724
    -0.0026 (-0.21%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    142.2100
    +0.5000 (+0.35%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    29,090.63
    +32.46 (+0.11%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    630.14
    -0.38 (-0.06%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,564.37
    +35.21 (+0.47%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    32,229.62
    +36.87 (+0.11%)
     

Yahoo Finance LIVE - Aug 7 PM

Yahoo Finance Video

Executives, experts, and influencers join the Yahoo Finance team to discuss what's moving the world of finance.