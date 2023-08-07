Yahoo Finance LIVE - Aug 7 PM

TipRanks

This year started with a red-hot stock market, there is no question of that. Since the start of 2023, even accounting for losses last week, the S&P 500 shows a year-to-date gain of 17%, and the NASDAQ is up 33%. Currently, the gains are narrow, mainly relying on a handful of deep-pocketed, big-name tech firms, but there’s a likelihood that investor money will start spreading more widely. If the bull market does widen out, it will raise the question of which stocks to buy. This is where Goldman S