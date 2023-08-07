Yahoo Finance LIVE - Aug 7 PM
(Bloomberg) -- A Chinese maker of long-range electric vehicle batteries — including one capable of going 1,000 kilometers (620 miles) on a single charge — plans to go public as soon as 2025 as it banks on automakers embracing next-generation cells in the race to overcome range anxiety.
FRANKFURT (Reuters) -Daimler Truck's Chief Financial Officer Jochen Goetz has died in a "tragic accident," the company said on Sunday. Goetz, 52, died on Saturday, a statement said, without giving details of the accident. Goetz spent his entire professional career, spanning more than 36 years, in the Daimler Group, and was largely responsible for the successful spin-off of Daimler Truck Holding from what is now the Mercedes-Benz Group in December 2021.
Stocks have blown past expectations for 2023 – but some analysts are bracing for a sell-off as the market approaches record highs.
This year started with a red-hot stock market, there is no question of that. Since the start of 2023, even accounting for losses last week, the S&P 500 shows a year-to-date gain of 17%, and the NASDAQ is up 33%. Currently, the gains are narrow, mainly relying on a handful of deep-pocketed, big-name tech firms, but there’s a likelihood that investor money will start spreading more widely. If the bull market does widen out, it will raise the question of which stocks to buy. This is where Goldman S
Warren Buffett is undeniably the most famous and influential investor in modern history, based on his extraordinary performance record. Not surprisingly, the investment portfolio of Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (BRK.A), the holding company employing the Oracle of Omaha as chairman and CEO, receives wide media attention and scrutiny, even though Buffett is no longer making every investment decision. Despite his unparalleled success, Buffett's investment model has long been transparent, straightforward, and consistent.
The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF’s (NYSEARCA:JEPI) combination of high yield and monthly payments has quickly made it one of the market’s most popular ETFs. Investors who like JEPI’s style now have another high-yield competitor to consider — the NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF (BATS:SPYI), which also pays on a monthly basis and yields 10.7%. Let’s take a closer look at this intriguing new option for high-yield investors. What is SPYI ETF’s Strategy? Launched in August of 2022, SPYI is still a
The market rally is at an infection point after notable losses. Here's what to do. Warren Buffett's Berkshire earnings rose.
Mark Spitznagel and Nassim Taleb have been watching for black swans for decades. "We’ve never seen anything like this level of total debt and leverage in the system," he tells Fortune. "It's an experiment."
(Bloomberg) -- Elon Musk will receive an MRI of his neck and upper back on Monday and may require surgery, the 52-year-old said in a post on his X platform, formerly known as Twitter.
Berkshire Hathaway historically reports its quarterly financial results on weekends, and CEO Warren Buffet has a simple reason why. Berkshire (ticker: BRK.A, BRK.B) reported second-quarter earnings Saturday morning. Many other public companies, however, release their earnings results during the trading week, either before the market opens or after the closing bell.
Stocks have soared, and Wall Street is raising its S&P 500 targets. The week began with a number of strategists lifting their forecasts for the Citigroup raised its mid-2024 forecast to 5000 from 4400, while Piper Sandler hiked its to 4825 from 4625. It’s probably not a coincidence that the stock market had a difficult week, with the S&P 500 dropping 2.3%, the falling 1.1%, and the dipping 2.8%.
AustralianSuper, one of the world’s largest pensions, halved its Apple stock investment and sold Microsoft stock, while buying shares of Tesla and Nvidia.
(Bloomberg Markets) -- Money managers are navigating an historic shift: India's population, at 1.43 billion, edged past China's this year.
"Barbie" isn't just one of 2023's biggest box office hits, it could also have a lasting financial impact on companies spanning fashion, entertainment, and home decor.
Earnings season rolls along this week, with reports also due from Paramount, Eli Lilly, Wynn Resorts, and many more. And look out for crucial inflation indicators in economic data to be released at week's end.
Canada plans to impose a digital-services tax at the start of 2024, even as other countries agree to delay global tech tax accord until 2025.
Like other authoritarian regimes, China's economic development is following a predictable pattern, said the Peterson Institute's Adam Posen.
Good news from the oil patch: Jobs are plentiful and salaries are soaring. European universities, which have historically provided many of the engineers for companies with operations across the Middle East and Asia, are seeing similar trends. Students and high-skilled young workers are concerned about the industry’s role in climate change, as well as long-term job security given that global economies are transitioning away from fossil fuels to other energy sources, according to executives, analysts and professors.
One in 6 asset and wealth management companies will be bought or shut down in the next five years, according to a PwC survey of asset managers and institutional investors.