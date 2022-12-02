Yahoo Finance LIVE - Dec 2 AM

U.S. markets open in 5 hours 43 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,077.75
    -4.00 (-0.10%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,393.00
    -36.00 (-0.10%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,040.00
    -22.75 (-0.19%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,881.00
    -2.70 (-0.14%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.92
    -0.30 (-0.37%)
     

  • Gold

    1,815.40
    +0.20 (+0.01%)
     

  • Silver

    22.94
    +0.10 (+0.43%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0543
    +0.0014 (+0.14%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5290
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    20.38
    -0.20 (-0.97%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2289
    +0.0033 (+0.27%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.8250
    -1.4810 (-1.09%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,970.04
    -131.38 (-0.77%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    402.14
    -4.01 (-0.99%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,522.80
    -35.69 (-0.47%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,777.90
    -448.18 (-1.59%)
     

