Yahoo Finance LIVE - Dec 2 PM

Buyers are getting squeezed by higher real estate prices and soaring mortgage rates, which could force more out of the market.
Trading was halted for AMC after the stock saw heavy volume on Thursday afternoon.
Tesla rolled out its first all-electric semitrailer truck on Thursday. The Semi was first revealed by Elon Musk five years ago. Photo: Tesla/Reuters
(Bloomberg) -- Blackstone Inc.’s $69 billion real estate fund for wealthy individuals said it will limit redemption requests, one of the most dramatic signs of a pullback at a top profit driver for the firm and a chilling indicator for the property industry.Most Read from BloombergMusk’s Neuralink Hopes to Implant Computer in Human Brain in Six MonthsBeverly Hills Cop Was California’s Highest-Paid Municipal WorkerAn Arizona County’s Refusal to Certify Election Results Could Cost GOP a House Seat
Is it safe to nuzzle up to Chinese stocks now? Investors had been keeping their distance from any stocks affiliated with the region as if they had a bad case of Covid. Which isn’t really that far from the truth. While U.S.-listed Chinese stocks have been under pressure from a whole host of reasons (fears of delisting, a harsh Chinese regulatory environment and a slowing domestic economy), the stringent zero-Covid lockdown measures have been a big reason for further depressing sentiment recently.
We’re getting near an inflection point in the markets, and change is in the air. In the immediate short-term, the Fed is expected to slow down on its rate-hike policy. While another rate hike – seventh for 2022 – is widely predicted for this month, Fed Chair Jerome Powell made it clear yesterday that the Fed will likely raise rates by 50 basis points, rather than 75. Chalk that up to two factors: the slowdown in the rate at which inflation is increasing, per the October numbers, and the risk tha
To my ears, the Fed chairman did not say anything on Wednesday that merited the incredible stock gains racked up after his remarks.
In our call of the day, a former Wall Street investment banker warns that the cards are stacked against equity markets for the foreseeable future, and offers charts to back that up.
Think price levels will be back to normal soon? Think again.
Shares of Costco fell after November data revealed a drop in sales.
Shares of Farfetch (NYSE: FTCH) were plunging 23.6% in afternoon trading on Thursday after the online luxury fashion marketplace filed a business update with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Farfetch said it will host a Capital Markets Day with financial analysts and institutional investors today that will discuss in greater depth the company's strategic growth plan. On the surface, the guidance Farfetch shared wouldn't seem to warrant the collapse in its share price.
The richest man in the world runs five companies. And he never hesitates to let the world know what he thinks.
The EV maker doesn't usually offer sales or haggle over prices, but subsidies taking effect in January seem to have changed things.
The Phoenix-based zero-emissions vehicle maker submitted an application for a loan guarantee under the Innovative Clean Energy projects program with the U.S. Department of Energy Loan Program Office in May. Here's how the
RiverFront Investment Group Global Fixed Income CIO Kevin Nicholson and CAPTRUST Director of Investments Christian Ledoux join Yahoo Finance Live to discuss recent comments made by Fed officials about interest rate hikes and the resilience of the American consumer.
Things might look fine now. BofA says not for long.
Shares of Strum, Ruger rallied to a 4-month high, after the company declared a special dividend of $5.00 a share
Bionano Genomics, Inc. (BNGO) witnesses a hammer chart pattern, indicating support found by the stock after losing some value lately. This coupled with an upward trend in earnings estimate revisions could mean a trend reversal for the stock in the near term.
Sam Bankman-Fried's hedge fund Alameda Research lists Jimmy Buffett's Margaritaville Resort in the Bahamas and Amazon Web Services as two of the largest creditors it owes money to, according to bankruptcy filings.