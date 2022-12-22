U.S. markets open in 7 hours 58 minutes

Yahoo Finance LIVE - Dec 22 AM

Executives, experts, and influencers join the Yahoo Finance team to discuss what's moving the world of finance.

  • GE HealthCare Stock Is Trading. We Were Wrong.

    GE HealthCare stock, which will trade under the stock symbol "GEHC," has started to trade on a "when issued" basis. The price looks low.

  • Two Bankman-Fried associates plead guilty to fraud as FTX founder heads to U.S

    NEW YORK/NASSAU (Reuters) -FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried left the Bahamas on Wednesday on a U.S.-bound flight to face fraud charges as federal prosecutors announced that two of his former associates had pleaded guilty to similar charges and were now cooperating with the government. Manhattan U.S. Attorney Damian Williams said in a video posted on Twitter late Wednesday night that Caroline Ellison, former CEO of Alameda Research, and Gary Wang, co-founder of FTX, had pleaded guilty to defrauding investors in the crypto trading platform.

  • Super rich New Yorkers — including billionaire Carl Icahn — are fleeing the Big Apple in droves. Here are the top 3 states they're escaping to

    These snowbirds are heading south for the winter. And staying put.

  • Down More Than 60%: Analysts Say Buy These 3 Beaten-Down Stocks — They Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    2022 is almost over and although 2023 brings with it plenty of uncertainty, most investors will no doubt be happy that a tumultuous year for the stock market is finally coming to an end. The selling pressure has at times been so severe that it didn't really matter whether a stock has strong fundamentals or not, the reflex has been to throw the baby out with the bathwater. The upshot to the relentless selling is that now investors get a chance to load up on their favorite names at a big discount.

  • Tesla offers discount on some car models in U.S., Canada

    The company is giving a $7,500 credit in the United States and a $5,000 credit in Canada on Model 3 and Model Y vehicles delivered before the end of the year, and also free supercharging for 10,000 km (6,000 miles), the pages showed. Tesla has been one of the main beneficiaries of the Biden administration's Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), which offers rebates of up to $7,500 on EV purchases as part of a law intended to push automakers to reduce their reliance on China. The latest discount comes just days after the U.S. Treasury Department delayed releasing its proposed guidance on the required sourcing of electric vehicle batteries.

  • Tesla’s stock drop has been bad. But this company has wiped out more investor wealth in 2022.

    Despite all the pain from Elon Musk's Twitter distractions, Tesla ranks fourth on a list of the worst S&P 500 stocks of 2022 by market-value decline.

  • 84% of Retirees Are Making This RMD Mistake

    Though retirees are only required to take a certain portion of their retirement savings out as distributions each year, a study from JPMorgan Chase shows that there is likely good reason to take out more. A withdrawal approach based solely on … Continue reading → The post 84% of Retirees Are Making This RMD Mistake appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Why CrowdStrike, Palo Alto Networks, and Fortinet Fell Today

    Shares of cybersecurity software stocks CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD), Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ: PANW), and Fortinet (NASDAQ: FTNT) were falling today, down 2.1%, 1.1%, and 1.3% as of 1:49 p.m. ET, even though the broader Nasdaq Composite was up by about 1.5% at that time. Yesterday, Palo Alto announced the closing of its acquisition of Cider Security, a leader in software application protection. On Tuesday night, cybersecurity peer BlackBerry had its fiscal third-quarter earnings report, in which management noted some caution in closing large cybersecurity deals in the near term, as sales cycles have become "elongated," which is a fancy term for customers being slower to sign off on purchases.

  • Billionaire David Rubenstein Says Recession Is Likely, but Stays Heavily Invested in These 2 Stocks

    The voices issuing warnings of an impending recession have been growing louder. The feeling on Wall Street is that one is all but inevitable right now. One prominent name to wade in on the matter is billionaire David Rubenstein. The Carlyle Group co-founder believes that due to the current economic environment of "jacked up" interest rates, gross domestic product growth is set to decelerate, bringing in to play a recession. Not only that, but he also thinks the Fed is unlikely to put the brakes

  • Investor Daniel Loeb Unleashes Criticism of Ark's Cathie Wood

    Wood's flagship Ark Innovation ETF has dropped 66% year to date, and is down 80% from its February 2021 peak.

  • Biggest market movers at the close: Chinese stocks, Carnival Cruise Line, Nike, Crocs

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre highlights key tickers moving markets at the close of the trading session.

  • Is Rivian Stock a Buy After Plummeting?

    If investors were judging Rivian's (NASDAQ: RIVN) business performance based on its 2022 stock price performance, they might guess that sales weren't doing well. Indeed, the electric car company's vehicle production increased 67% sequentially in the third quarter, leading to a 47% bump in deliveries over the same period. Or should the growth stock be avoided?

  • Elon Musk Lashes Out at Unhappy Investor as Tesla Shares Retreat

    (Bloomberg) -- Elon Musk pushed back on criticism from one of Tesla Inc.’s most vocal supporters amid growing concern about the chief executive officer’s ability to manage Twitter Inc. and his other businesses.Most Read from BloombergMusk Will Resign as Twitter CEO and Focus on EngineeringMusk Lashes Out at Unhappy Investor as Tesla Shares RetreatMessi Evacuated by Helicopter After Crowds Swarm World Cup WinnersAmazon Ring Cameras Used in Nationwide ‘Swatting’ Spree, US SaysTrump’s Tax Records t

  • Goldman Sachs Sees Over 70% Gains in These 2 Stocks — Here’s Why They Could Jump

    There’s been no hiding place for most investors seeking shelter from 2022’s stormy market conditions. Most corners of the market have been subjected to a torrid time, pushed under by a combination of soaring inflation, the aggressive interest rate hikes taken in order to tame it, and a global macro environment rocked by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and China’s zero-Covid policies. The fear now is that a recession in 2023 is all but inevitable – either of the mild variety or a lengthy and painful

  • Lithium Stocks List: 15 Biggest Lithium Stocks

    In this article, we will discuss the 15 biggest lithium battery stocks. If you want to explore similar stocks within the lithium industry, you can also take a look at Lithium Stocks List: 5 Biggest Lithium Stocks. At a time when the world is at a crossroads with regard to climate change, lithium has risen […]

  • Stock movers after hours: Micron, Under Armour, MillerKnoll

    Stocks moving after hours: Micron, Under Armour, MillerKnoll

  • These 2 EV Stocks Just Hit the Gas

    Odds of an end-of-year rally got a boost on Wednesday, as investors got an early taste of what the coming fourth-quarter earnings season might look like in January. With encouraging results from Nike and FedEx, major indexes were up around 1.

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain-Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    The Ark Invest co-founder, CEO, and top stock picker has fallen on hard times since turning heads with triple-digit returns in 2020 for her family of high-growth exchange-traded funds. Ark Invest publishes its transactions daily, and investors know the stocks she's now buying. Wood added to her stakes in Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA), Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU), and Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC) on Tuesday.

  • AT&T Stung Investors by Spinning Off Warner Bros. Discovery

    AT&T holders have been hurt by the drop in Warner Bros. Discovery stock. A split-off would have preserved more value for investors.

  • Big changes to the retirement system are included in Congress’s end-of-year bill

    These include increasing the age for required minimum distributions from retirement plans to pushing businesses to get more employees enrolled in plans.