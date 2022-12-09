U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,974.75
    +9.00 (+0.23%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,857.00
    +54.00 (+0.16%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,681.00
    +35.50 (+0.30%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,822.40
    +2.70 (+0.15%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    72.04
    +0.58 (+0.81%)
     

  • Gold

    1,807.50
    +6.00 (+0.33%)
     

  • Silver

    23.48
    +0.23 (+0.99%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0583
    +0.0023 (+0.22%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4910
    +0.0830 (+2.44%)
     

  • Vix

    22.29
    -0.39 (-1.72%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2274
    +0.0037 (+0.30%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.9270
    -0.7030 (-0.51%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    17,207.20
    +358.54 (+2.13%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    405.94
    +11.26 (+2.85%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,472.17
    -17.02 (-0.23%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,897.77
    +323.34 (+1.17%)
     

Yahoo Finance LIVE - Dec 8 AM

Executives, experts, and influencers join the Yahoo Finance team to discuss what's moving the world of finance.

Recommended Stories