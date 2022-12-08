U.S. markets close in 3 hours 30 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,956.58
    +22.66 (+0.58%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,778.06
    +180.14 (+0.54%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,049.02
    +90.47 (+0.83%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,822.53
    +15.63 (+0.87%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    72.37
    +0.36 (+0.50%)
     

  • Gold

    1,800.80
    +2.80 (+0.16%)
     

  • Silver

    23.30
    +0.38 (+1.65%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0547
    +0.0033 (+0.32%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4660
    +0.0580 (+1.70%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2231
    +0.0026 (+0.21%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.4990
    -0.0250 (-0.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,948.71
    +132.66 (+0.79%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    398.68
    +3.99 (+1.01%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,472.17
    -17.02 (-0.23%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,574.43
    -111.97 (-0.40%)
     

Yahoo Finance LIVE - Dec 8 PM

Executives, experts, and influencers join the Yahoo Finance team to discuss what's moving the world of finance.

Recommended Stories