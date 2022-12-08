Yahoo Finance LIVE - Dec 8 PM
Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. (the "Company" or "ReconAfrica") (TSXV: RECO) (OTCQX: RECAF) (Frankfurt: 0XD) announces a conference call for investors and analysts will be held on Thursday, December 8, 2022 at 11:00 am Eastern Time. Participants will include Scot Evans, Chief Executive Officer, Dr. James Granath, Chief Geoscientist, and Grayson Andersen, Head of Capital Markets.
Shares of Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ: MRTX) slumped more than 28% on Wednesday. On Monday, the company released early phase 2 data on Adagrasib to treat non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), along with Keytruda, which is sold by Merck (NYSE: MRK). On Wednesday, Mirati presented the data from its Krystal 7 and Krystal 1 trials with Adagrasib, at the 2022 ESMO Immuno-Oncology Annual Congress.
Earlier this year, in May, claims were made that Microsoft Corp co-founder Bill Gates owned the majority of America’s farmland. While that is false, with the billionaire amassing nearly 270,000 acres of farmland across the country, compared to 900 million total farm acres, a different billionaire privately owns 2.2 million acres, making him the largest landowner in the U.S. John Malone, the former CEO of Tele-Communications Inc., which AT&T Inc. purchased for more than $50 billion in 1999, has a
After a 13-year bull-market run driven primarily by the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100, growth stocks have tanked this year, and the index is down 30% in 2022. Stand out tech stocks Broadcom (NASDAQ: AVGO) and Datadog (NASDAQ: DDOG) have lost at least 20% of their value this year, but Wall Street still expects them to grow some 50% or more this year and beyond. Let's take a closer look at why each of these tech stocks are worth considering heading before we head into 2023.
Warren Buffett has been making a massive bet on oil stocks this year. Berkshire most recently bought another 6 million shares of Occidental, and now holds 20.9% of its outstanding shares. Here's a closer look at why he's buying Occidental and whether that makes it a good oil stock for other investors to add to their portfolios.
Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss reports that GameStop is considering acquisitions following third-quarter earnings.
The battery innovator is making progress on its lithium-metal batteries, but it still has a couple of years to go before it could start booking meaningful revenue.
Investors searching for that feeling telling you market sentiment is shifting to a more positive outlook have been brought down to earth again. Following 2022’s market behavior to a tee, the recent rally has run into a brick wall. To wit, the S&P 500 notched 5 consecutive negative sessions over the last week with investors mulling over the prospect of a recession. Indeed, financial experts have been sounding the warning bells on the precarious state of the global economy. One of the doomsayers h
Kinder Morgan (KMI) closed the most recent trading day at $18.04, moving -0.33% from the previous trading session.
Unfortunately, the stock has lost a lot of value since I made my initial investment. As interest rates fell, many borrowers refinanced their mortgages to lower rates. This forced Annaly to make lower-yielding investments, which impacted its income and its ability to pay dividends.
Lisa Su has overseen what is widely considered to be one of the greatest turnaround stories in corporate history. When she became chief executive officer of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) in late 2014, the chipmaker was fighting for its survival. Today, AMD stands as a $115 billion titan in the semiconductor industry -- and it's poised to become even larger and more valuable in the years ahead.
Even though tech stocks are deep in bear market territory, they're still a better play than crypto.
Economic uncertainty has battered the stock market this year, sparking recession fears that have driven the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite into bear market territory. During that downturn, PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ: PYPL) has seen its share price nosedive 76%, marking its greatest loss of value since it became a public company (for the second time) in 2015. PayPal operates a two-sided payments network with 432 million active accounts, including 397 million consumers and 35 million merchants.
Over the past year, insiders sold US$831k worth of Bank of America Corporation ( NYSE:BAC ) stock at an average price...
Veru ( NASDAQ:VERU ) Full Year 2022 Results Key Financial Results Revenue: US$39.4m (down 36% from FY 2021). Net loss...
Whilst it may not be a huge deal, we thought it was good to see that the New York Community Bancorp, Inc. ( NYSE:NYCB...
Yahoo Finance Live examines how Senator Mitch McConnell's rebuking of marijuana legislation may have impacted cannabis-tied stocks.