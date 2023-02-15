Yahoo Finance LIVE - Feb 15 AM
Executives, experts, and influencers join the Yahoo Finance team to discuss what's moving the world of finance.
Executives, experts, and influencers join the Yahoo Finance team to discuss what's moving the world of finance.
New data reveals 1 in 3 Americans didn't discuss finances before marriage — and many wish they had.
(Bloomberg) -- Warren Buffett slashed his holding of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. just months after disclosing a major stake, an unusually quick reversal by the legendary stock picker that’s chilling investor sentiment toward the chip giant.Most Read from BloombergUS Says 3 Mystery Objects Likely Private, With No China LinkNew Cars Are Only for the Rich Now as Automakers Rake In ProfitsGunman Kills Three at Michigan State; Suspect Found DeadAmerica's Priciest Neighborhoods Are Changing
Microsoft founder and billionaire turned philanthropist Bill Gates recently laid to rest the long-time conspiracy theory that he owns some 80% of all U.S. farmland in his 11th appearance in an “Ask Me Anything” (AMA) session on Reddit. What Happened: Gates, answering dozens of questions over the course of a few hours during the AMA, including: “Why are you buying up so much farmland, do you think this is a problem with billionaire wealth and how much you can disproportionally acquire?” In respon
A new study looked at the prices at several fast-casual and fast-food chains, and at how diners feel about the value offered relative to cost.
Palantir Technologies stock was surging Tuesday. Yes, Palantir (ticker: PLTR) posted its first-ever profitable quarter on a GAAP basis, but CEO Alex Karp also suggested that the company is attracting possible acquirers. “I think there’s going to be a lot of interest in us in buying our software and potentially in buying us,” Karp told analysts on a call after Palantir reported its earnings on Monday.
Being patient doesn't always pay off.
The legendary financier continued to buy Tesla shares in the fourth quarter despite the electric vehicle maker's stock market rout.
Last year’s bearish trend has turned on a dime into 2023’s bull run, and the question now is, what next? One prominent name to wade in on the matter is billionaire Ken Fisher. With a history of decades-long investing success, Fisher knows a thing or two about market behavior. The Fisher Investments founder famously started his independent money management firm with just $250 in 1979, a company that is now a $197-plus billion going concern, while Fisher’s own net worth stands north of $5 billion.
Ark Invest's Brett Winton's doom scenario for Alphabet includes his thoughts on its upcoming four stages of grief.
Stocks moving in after-hours: Airbnb, TripAdvisor, Devon Energy
If you’re looking for certificates of deposit, the interest rates on offer should be—here’s hoping—heading higher following the latest inflation numbers out Tuesday morning. You can already get 5% on a one-year CD if you shop around, and there should be more—and maybe better—on offer soon following the latest economic news, which has sent the money markets jumping around. January’s inflation data came in higher than expected, and the markets were surprised by the news, even though Federal Reserve Chairman Jay Powell had basically told them this was going to happen at his press conference a couple of weeks ago.
You know it's time to be scared when a TikToker says so.
Devon Energy Corp (NYSE: DVN) shares are trading lower in Tuesday’s after-hours session after the company reported fourth-quarter results. What Happened: Devon Energy reported adjusted fourth-quarter earnings of $1.66 per share, which missed average analyst estimates of $1.75 per share, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Operating cash flow totaled $1.9 billion in the fourth quarter, up 18% year-over-year, resulting in $1.1 billion in free cash flow for the quarter. Devon Energy said productio
'For 14 of these years my fiancé worked many jobs, and always had payroll tax deductions, but chose not to file yearly income taxes'
Just because the S&P 500 index has leaped 8% so far this year doesn't mean that all stocks are overvalued.
U.S. real interest rates are at their highest point in 15 years -- typically a bullish environmnt for bonds.
My house is worth $450,000, with a loan balance of $248,000, which I had recently refinanced to a 3.35% mortgage rate. It is kind of you to give your daughter a financial leg-up by willing your home to her.
The market is poised for the next metals and mining bull market to commence. The theme for the last bull market was centered on globalization and the emergence of a new middle class in what we defi...
(Bloomberg) -- Wall Street’s reaction to Tuesday’s consumer-price index shows investors are realizing inflation is likely to remain higher than the Federal Reserve’s goal for longer. Two heavyweight market voices say the 2% target is part of the problem.Most Read from BloombergUS Says 3 Mystery Objects Likely Private, With No China LinkNew Cars Are Only for the Rich Now as Automakers Rake In ProfitsGunman Kills Three at Michigan State; Suspect Found DeadAmerica's Priciest Neighborhoods Are Chang
Although Uber and especially Lyft stock have given back their gains since going public, they are still intriguing growth investments.