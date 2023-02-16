Yahoo Finance LIVE - Feb 16 AM
The Berkshire Hathaway vice chairman opens up about an investment misstep in remarks at the Daily Journal annual meeting.
A new study looked at the prices at several fast-casual and fast-food chains, and at how diners feel about the value offered relative to cost.
The co-founder of Texas-based software firm Slync has been accused of misleading investors and shortchanging employees.
New data reveals 1 in 3 Americans didn't discuss finances before marriage — and many wish they had.
Microsoft founder and billionaire turned philanthropist Bill Gates recently laid to rest the long-time conspiracy theory that he owns some 80% of all U.S. farmland in his 11th appearance in an “Ask Me Anything” (AMA) session on Reddit. What Happened: Gates, answering dozens of questions over the course of a few hours during the AMA, including: “Why are you buying up so much farmland, do you think this is a problem with billionaire wealth and how much you can disproportionally acquire?” In respon
Tesla adding to the big gains it notched earlier this week, thanks to a big call from Barclays. On the heels of the White House announcing a deal with Tesla to open up thousands of its superchargers for non-Tesla owners, and likely open up new revenue streams, Barclays analyst Dan Levy is out with a short note launching coverage of the autos sector, with the aforementioned Tesla in the driver’s seat.
Berkshire Hathaway, for the first time in years, neither added a brand new position nor fully liquidated an existing holding in the fourth quarter.
Michael Burry, the investor whose bet on the U.S. mortgage market before 2008-09 was immortalized in "The Big Short" initiated large positions in Alibaba and JD.com.
The SECURE 2.0 Act was recently signed into law by President Biden. Coming just a few years after the first SECURE Act, this legislation makes a bevy of changes designed to make it easier for Americans to save for retirement … Continue reading → The post Retirement Saver's Credit Goes Further in Conversion to Saver's Match appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.
If you’re looking for certificates of deposit, the interest rates on offer should be—here’s hoping—heading higher following the latest inflation numbers out Tuesday morning. You can already get 5% on a one-year CD if you shop around, and there should be more—and maybe better—on offer soon following the latest economic news, which has sent the money markets jumping around. January’s inflation data came in higher than expected, and the markets were surprised by the news, even though Federal Reserve Chairman Jay Powell had basically told them this was going to happen at his press conference a couple of weeks ago.
The market is poised for the next metals and mining bull market to commence. The theme for the last bull market was centered on globalization and the emergence of a new middle class in what we defi...
Along with regular inflation, a global semiconductor shortage has severely limited the availability of new cars (one estimate found that global carmakers produced 8 million fewer cars than planned in 2022) while also hiking up the prices of many used models. A year of sometimes double-digit increases started to wane somewhat by 2023 -- in January, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported a 0.2% increase in new car prices and a 1.9% drop in used car prices. Average interest rates also rose by an average 53 basis points although there's hope that now that prices are evening out, this number will also start to stabilize.
McDonald’s McNuggets are going fowl-free. The Chicago-based fast food giant is introducing plant-based McNuggets next week. McPlant Nuggets __ made from peas, corn and wheat with a tempura batter __ are the second product McDonald’s has co-developed with Beyond Meat, an El Segundo, California-based maker of plant-based meats.
The rate on U.S. six-month Treasury bills surpassed 5% on Tuesday, meaning investors can earn even more on their short-term cash.
My house is worth $450,000, with a loan balance of $248,000, which I had recently refinanced to a 3.35% mortgage rate. It is kind of you to give your daughter a financial leg-up by willing your home to her.
Are short-term rentals the next big bubble?
The retailer faces doubts about its long-term survival even after getting an unusual financial lifeline.
Shopify produced a better holiday quarter than expected, but a forecast for slowing revenue growth hit the stock in late trading.
(Bloomberg) -- The explosive rise of short-dated options is creating event risk on the scale of the stock market’s early-2018 volatility implosion, according to JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s Marko Kolanovic. Most Read from BloombergChina Warns of Retaliation Against US Over Balloon SagaUS Says 3 Mystery Objects Likely Private, With No China LinkAmerica's Priciest Neighborhoods Are Changing as the Ultra-Rich Move to FloridaASML Stolen Data Came From Technical Repository for Chip MachinesUS Scrambles Jet
As semiconductor stocks soar, GlobalFoundries inks a deal with GM to make chips and posts 700% growth. GFS stock soars on the news.