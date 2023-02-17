Yahoo Finance LIVE - Feb 17 PM
Executives, experts, and influencers join the Yahoo Finance team to discuss what's moving the world of finance.
Executives, experts, and influencers join the Yahoo Finance team to discuss what's moving the world of finance.
Saving $1 million (or more) for retirement is a great goal to have. Putting that much aside could make it easier to live your preferred lifestyle when you retire, without having to worry about running short of money. However, not … Continue reading → The post What Percentage of Retirees Have a Million Dollars? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.
Target execs call attention to a major problem they are having in their stores.
Greg Becker acknowledged that regulators had pointed out flaws in SVB's balance sheet, but said that he was in the process of working with regulators when the bank run occurred.
Star Bulk Carriers (SBLK) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 28.57% and 17.97%, respectively, for the quarter ended March 2023. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?
The IRS announced the largest ever increase to the amount Americans can set aside in HSAs each year.
(Bloomberg) -- The yuan slid past the key level of 7 per dollar for the first time this year in a further sign the recovery of the world’s second-largest economy from its Covid restrictions is grinding to a halt.Most Read from BloombergHere’s How Much Wealth You Need to Join the Richest 1% GloballyDebt-Limit Talks to Intensify as Biden Set to Depart for JapanA 32-Year-Old Nears Billionaire Status by Using AI to Broker Japan MergersJPMorgan Asset Says Markets Are Right to Bet on US Rate CutsThe c
NIO Inc. (NIO) closed the most recent trading day at $7.91, moving -0.5% from the previous trading session.
The Oracle of Omaha has made it clear that he is still cautious about holding many bank stocks.
(Bloomberg) -- The patent that’s given Vanguard Group an edge over competitors for the past 20 years — and helped its clients pull in more than $100 billion worth of additional investment gains — expired today.
AbbVie (ABBV) has been one of the stocks most watched by Zacks.com users lately. So, it is worth exploring what lies ahead for the stock.
At the end of the first three months of 2023. Petrobras (PBR) had a net debt of $37,588 million, down from $40,072 million a year ago and $41,516 million as of Dec 31, 2002.
Most Americans have less in their retirement accounts than they'd like, and much less than the rules say they should have. So, obviously, if that describes you then you're not alone. Now, most financial advisors recommend that you have between five … Continue reading → The post How Much Should I Have in My 401(k) at 50? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.
(Reuters) -The U.S. Interior Department on Tuesday removed one of the last remaining obstacles to Lithium Americas Corp's Thacker Pass mine project in Nevada by finding nearly all of the site contains the metal used to make electric-vehicle batteries. The opinion from the department's solicitor comes amid an acrimonious debate about whether more U.S. mines should be built to produce lithium and other green energy transition metals. A federal judge in February rejected claims that the Thacker Pass project would cause unnecessary harm to the environment, but ordered officials to study whether roughly 1,300 acres (530 hectares) at the site where Lithium Americas hopes to store waste rock - a byproduct of the mining process - contained the metal.
Bitcoin breached $30,000 last month, marking the peak of a huge rally so far this year. But it has since corrected, with declines accelerating this week.
You’ve probably heard the old market adage to “Sell in May and go away.” Instead, how about using this time to start considering dividend-paying ETFs? There’s no time like the present to start building a dividend portfolio that can set you up with years of passive income. Here are two big dividend ETFs that both yield over 11% that you can consider using to jumpstart your dividend portfolio. Even better, while some high-yield ETFs lure investors in with eye-popping yields but then end up providi
SoFi Technologies stock has suffered a steep drop this month. Shares of SoFi (ticker: SOFI ) have dived 23% since the company reported first-quarter earnings on May 1. The day after the report, Wedbush downgraded the stock to Neutral from Outperform, citing meager loan sales.
The U.S. Federal Reserve will hold its key interest rate steady this year despite an expected recession, according to a Reuters poll of economists, who also said the risk of a U.S. default over the debt ceiling was higher compared to prior stand-offs. Those concerns, along with failures of some regional banks, led markets to price in at least a 50 basis point cut by end-2023, an expectation that gained momentum after policymakers signaled a pause to the rate hiking campaign at the May 2-3 meeting. However, U.S. central bankers reiterated the federal funds rate would stay high or could go even higher, not lower, despite 34 of 46 respondents to an additional question in the May 11-16 Reuters poll predicting a U.S. recession in 2023.
Depending on your age, if your income is below a certain threshold, you may not have to pay taxes. Here's what you need to know.
Business magnate Warren Buffett is widely regarded as one of the greatest investors of the modern-day world. His seemingly unmatched and consistent value-investing strategies have earned him the title of Oracle of Omaha. Don't Miss: Why Jason Calacanis and Other Silicon Valley Elites Are Betting On This Startups Vision For Re-Uniting American Families Many of his investing strategies are known, but there is one that is often overlooked yet incredibly important. It’s a lot more prevalent in the s
A group of companies including General Electric Co, Ikea Supply AG and Home Depot Inc on Tuesday defeated a request by the University of California for a U.S. appeals court to block imports of light bulbs that allegedly infringe its patents. The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit affirmed the U.S. International Trade Commission's decision that the companies' light bulbs did not include a key element of the university's patented technology. Home Depot declined to comment.