Yahoo Finance LIVE - Feb 2 AM

Reuters

When Hindenburg Research revealed a short position in Adani Group last week, some U.S. investors said they were intrigued about the actual mechanics of its trade, because Indian securities rules make it hard for foreigners to bet against companies there. Its allegations, which the Indian conglomerate has denied, have wiped out more than $80 billion of market value from its seven listed companies and knocked billionaire Gautam Adani from his perch as the world's third-richest man. On Wednesday, a $2.5 billion sale of shares by one of its companies Adani Enterprises was called off.