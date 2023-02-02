U.S. markets open in 7 hours 51 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,146.00
    +13.75 (+0.33%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,097.00
    -51.00 (-0.15%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,532.00
    +117.75 (+0.95%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,967.30
    -1.10 (-0.06%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    76.86
    +0.45 (+0.59%)
     

  • Gold

    1,967.40
    +24.60 (+1.27%)
     

  • Silver

    24.20
    +0.59 (+2.50%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1014
    +0.0021 (+0.19%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.3970
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    17.87
    -1.53 (-7.89%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2389
    +0.0017 (+0.14%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    128.7120
    -0.2130 (-0.17%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,770.51
    +649.83 (+2.81%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    542.39
    +299.71 (+123.50%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,761.11
    -10.59 (-0.14%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,402.05
    +55.17 (+0.20%)
     

Yahoo Finance LIVE - Feb 2 PM

Executives, experts, and influencers join the Yahoo Finance team to discuss what's moving the world of finance.

Recommended Stories