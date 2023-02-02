Yahoo Finance LIVE - Feb 2 PM
Brent Thill, Jefferies Equity Research Analyst, analyzes Meta's stock pop after earnings. You can see the full interview here. Key video highlights 00:25 On how Instagram has improved 00:40 On better ad targeting 00:55 On other social platforms 01:30 On the stock move
Thursday is a big day for tech earnings as Alphabet, Amazon and Apple all are set to report their quarterly results.
Bespoke Investment Group examined how the Nasdaq has performed historically following a monthly gain of at least 10% after being down in the prior 12 months.
I am 60 years old, married, with no mortgage. We also have $1.1 million in liquid cash and $880,000 in a 401(k). I will have two pensions, which have not started yet, and my wife will have one pension, all … Continue reading → The post Ask an Advisor: I Am 60 Years Old, Have $1.1M Cash, $880K in a 401(k), Several Pensions and Social Security. Should I Retire Now? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.
Amazon has struggled to exceed bottom line estimates, falling short of the Zacks Consensus EPS Estimate in three consecutive quarters. Rebound quarter inbound?
Wood’s team identifies 14 distinct technologies they believe will feed off each other.
When Hindenburg Research revealed a short position in Adani Group last week, some U.S. investors said they were intrigued about the actual mechanics of its trade, because Indian securities rules make it hard for foreigners to bet against companies there. Its allegations, which the Indian conglomerate has denied, have wiped out more than $80 billion of market value from its seven listed companies and knocked billionaire Gautam Adani from his perch as the world's third-richest man. On Wednesday, a $2.5 billion sale of shares by one of its companies Adani Enterprises was called off.
The day after a successful share sale, the conglomerate of Asia's former richest man has decided to return investors their money.
Data analytics company Palantir is "responsible for most of the targeting in Ukraine," Chief Executive Alex Karp said Wednesday, elaborating on the U.S. company's work with Kyiv since Russia's invasion last year. Its software helps Ukraine target, for instance, tanks and artillery, a Palantir spokesperson said. The remarks are some of Karp's most direct yet on how Palantir, which got its start two decades ago supporting U.S. intelligence services, is aiding Ukraine's war effort.
As the Fed raises interest rates, here are the biggest winners and losers from its latest decision.
“Berkshire will always be building.” So said Warren Buffett in his latest annual letter to Berkshire Hathaway shareholders in February. Most people might imagine he means adding to Berkshire’s dozens of company holdings or the $144 billion in cash he calls a “financial fortress.” But he was actually referring to clean energy. Buffett has had exposure to clean energy since the early 2000s, and in last year’s letter, he called it one of the “four jewels” of Berkshire Hathaway. A 30-fold Increase F
Tesla's Cybertruck is the object of endless speculation. Sci-fi vehicle, some enthused fans of Tesla and CEO Elon Musk say. Since its introduction in November 2019 at a promotional event in Los Angeles, the Cybertruck has captured the hearts of Tesla fans.
(Bloomberg) -- The stock rout in Gautam Adani’s beleaguered empire intensified to more than $100 billion, as the fallout from a short-seller’s fraud allegations leads the Indian billionaire to pull a record equity offering and announce a review of his capital market strategy.Most Read from BloombergMerck Covid Drug Linked to New Virus Mutations, Study SaysPorsche Blunder Puts $148,000 Sportscar on Sale for Just $18,000Plenty of Americans Are Drinking Bleach, Still for Sale on AmazonNational Arch
Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss the rise in stock for cigarette maker Altria.
CNBC's Jim Cramer has a lot to say about Wegovy, Novo Nordisk's fast-selling weight loss treatment.
On average since 2007, Apple stock has increased 1.1% in the regular trading session following the company's earnings release, according to Dow Jones Market Data.
Want to know which stocks Warren Buffett owns? Many investors don't realize that there's another group of stocks Buffett owns in addition to the stocks listed in Berkshire's 13-F documents. New England Asset Management (NEAM) is an investment firm that's a wholly owned subsidiary of Berkshire Hathaway.
Indian conglomerate Adani Group’s flagship company Adani Enterprises has called off its $2.5 billion share sale, also known as a follow-on public offer, according to a statement issued by the firm to exchanges on Wednesday. What Happened: The board decided not to go ahead with the share sale, which was fully subscribed. "Given the unprecedented situation and the current market volatility, the company aims to protect the interest of its investing community by returning the FPO proceeds and withdr
Looking ahead, Enterprise Products has over $3 billion in assets under construction that are slated to enter operations this year.