Yahoo Finance LIVE - Feb 22 PM

Reuters

The U.S. home goods retailer stunned Wall Street by clinching a deal last week to sell preferred convertible stock and warrants to hedge fund Hudson's Bay Capital Management and other investors that delivered it a $225 million cash infusion and future payments, tied to financial performance milestones, that could add up to slightly over $1 billion. The investment spared Bed Bath from what it had said was "likely" bankruptcy, after it received a notice of default last month from JPMorgan Chase & Co pertaining to credit lines totaling $1.5 billion, amid a drop in the value of the company's inventory. It's unclear whether Bed Bath can capitalize on the breathing room to turn around its business, which has been battered by competition from other online and brick-and-mortar retailers.