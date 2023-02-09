Yahoo Finance LIVE - Feb 9 AM
While oil and its refined derivatives are still the mainstay of our energy economy, their prices are rising – in fact, high prices for gasoline and diesel are major drivers of the current high rates of inflation, and are partly responsible for the strong push to promote electric vehicles (EVs). But switching to EVs doesn’t end our reliance on energy. It will just make us trade one issue – reliance on oil – for another – reliance on lithium batteries. In this case, as Elon Musk has said, “Lithium
Cathie Wood has made quite a name for herself as the top growth stock picker at Ark Invest in recent years. Wood has spent the last seven trading days buying metal 3D printing company Velo3D , the past eight sessions buying human tissue 3D printing company Organovo , and the past nine sessions buying clinical-stage oncology treatment company Repare Therapeutics . In 2022, Wood acquired 10.1 million new shares of Velo3D worth about $32 million, according to Stock Circle, bringing her ownership of outstanding stock to 5.8%.
V.F., an S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrat, raised its payout for at least 25 straight years before cutting. Here's how to select dividend stocks for safety.
Shares of Google parent Alphabet are down in Wall Street trading after a glitch in the company’s new artificial intelligence (AI) platform, Bard, contributed inaccurate information in promotional video.
This promise was made via a signed promissory note, and the return was less than the annual return I had been experiencing years before. The question I have is twofold: What’s the best way to mend and repair the relationships with friends and family, and to what extent could I be faced with punitive legal action? Promissory notes are typically used in real estate, automobile, college and/or personal loans.
Annaly (NLY) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 3.49% and 61.06%, respectively, for the quarter ended December 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?
“This time is different,” Burry tweeted Tuesday, including a chart that showed the roughly 40% stock market drop—and multiple bear market rallies—that occurred during the dotcom bubble.
Question: I’m in Maryland and could use a financial planner for my Roth IRA and my TSP [a retirement savings plan for government employees] to make investment suggestions and help manage my funds to improve returns. My Roth IRA is about $80,000 and I really need help finding the right investments to grow this account in this terrible environment. “Not all financial planners require a minimum number of assets to work with you,” says certified financial planner Jonathan Grannick of Wonder Wealth.
The days of $100 oil may not be over.
Every investor is in the stock market to find a solid return. That’s the bottom line, and while it sounds simple, the trick is finding stocks that are primed for gains and will make the inherent risk worthwhile. Risk can’t be avoided in the markets, and it usually increases in a direct relationship to a stock’s return potential. And there are few stock segments that offer a higher return potential for the risk involved than the penny stocks, those equities priced at $5 or less. When we say high
These are the stocks making moves in after-hours trade.
Shares of electric-vehicle maker Tesla continued their rebound Wednesday, rising above the $200 barrier. Take some profits now.
Digital Turbine (APPS) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of -21.62% and 12.24%, respectively, for the quarter ended December 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?
The telecommunications company pressed the reset button and disappointed Wall Street with its outlook in a Tuesday afternoon report
The ultimate, lucrative fire sale.
Of the 50 U.S. states, 39 and the District of Columbia do not levy a tax on Social Security benefits.
There are strong companies behind the current artificial intelligence mania.
It looks like Google’s new chatbot to challenge ChatGPT and OpenAI still needs a lot of work.
If ChatGPT is successful in creating competition like Uber did, it could drive wages down, according to Oxford economist Carl Frey.