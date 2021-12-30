Yahoo Finance LIVE - Jan 07
Executives, experts, and influencers join the Yahoo Finance team to discuss what's moving the world of finance.
Yahoo Finance Live's Brian Sozzi and Julie Hyman break down Citi's move to raise the price targets for key EV players Tesla, Ford, and GM, in addition to looking at the slumps Chinese tech companies are experiencing and Biogen's stock following after Samsung rebuts reports of acquisition.
Shares of Ocugen Inc. surged 6.4% in morning trading Thursday, to bounce off a near 11-month low, after the biopharmaceutical company said its partner, Bharat Biotech, reported positive results from a trial of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate. In a Phase 2/3 trial in India, the company said Covaxin demonstrated in children 2-to-18 years old a "robust" neutralizing antibody response and "favorable" safety profile on the pre-print server. And when using a two-dose regimen given 28-days apart showed
The bank suggests going overweight on these sectors to avoid negative returns.
(Bloomberg) -- Tesla Inc. recalled some 475,000 cars in the U.S. -- nearly equivalent to its global deliveries last year -- because of technical defects that may increase the risk of accidents.Most Read from BloombergGhislaine Maxwell Found Guilty in Win for Epstein VictimsMercedes Swept Up in China Internet Furor Over Models’ EyesApple Aims to Prevent Defections to Meta With Rare $180,000 Bonuses for Top TalentThe Senator Who Could Rescue Biden’s AgendaCovid With Omicron Isn’t ‘Same Disease,’ O
Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway portfolio provides a mix of legacy and current investments. Fortunately, some companies in Buffett's portfolio continue to hold potential for investor returns. Investors wanting meaningful growth should consider companies such as Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL), and Verizon (NYSE: VZ).
Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss why Tesla recalled 475,000 vehicles in the U.S. and what it means for the stock.
Wood believes we're still in a strong bull market. Take advantage.
This could be a year to forget for Cathie Wood. The founder, CEO, and chief investment officer of ARK Invest has had a rough 2021 after a monster 2020. She might be relieved when 2022 comes around. ARK Invest offers up a daily digest of the trades across its widely followed exchange-traded funds (ETFs).
We recommended CLF in October, so let's see if the stock is a magnet for new buyers -- and whether holders should keep their steely resolve.
There are solid reasons why these companies don't appear to be participating in the market rally.
The need of a robust charging infrastructure to support the growth of electric vehicles (EVs) is undisputed. What isn't as clear is which players will be instrumental in developing this infrastructure and, more importantly, whether can they do this profitably. Let's discuss which of the two top EV charging stocks, ChargePoint (NYSE: CHPT) and Blink Charging (NASDAQ: BLNK), is a better buy right now.
Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), Ambarella (NASDAQ: AMBA), and Synaptics (NASDAQ: SYNA) have crushed the stock market in 2021, as shares of all three tech companies have appreciated substantially on the back of the tremendous growth in their businesses. Nvidia has been riding the wave of massive graphics-card demand, while the demand for Ambarella's computer-vision chips has blown up, thanks to their usage in cars and security cameras. Synaptics has turned out to be the biggest gainer of the lot as its Internet of Things (IoT) chips are in great demand.
Dividend Kings are among the safest dividend growth stocks you can invest in. At a time when inflation is high and eroding purchasing power, a rising dividend can be a way to help fight that and ensure investors' dividend income isn't diminishing over time. Three Dividend Kings to consider today are AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV), 3M (NYSE: MMM), and Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE: NWN).
As we close out 2021, investors who came into the year with high hopes for entertainment king Disney (NYSE: DIS) have had them dashed. Disney stock is down 12% in 2021 at the same time that the S&P 500 is up 28%. It can be challenging to see your investments plummet, but the worst thing Disney shareholders can do right now is sell at a loss.
Trulieve CEO Kim Rivers joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the cannabis operator's growth, the prospects of legalization, and the outlook of the cannabis industry.
Pharmaceutical giant Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) has been at the front of the industry, developing treatments for COVID since the pandemic started. While it's unfortunate that the world continues to grapple with various strains of the virus, most recently the omicron variant, Pfizer's products remain in high demand, which will likely boost its 2022 business results. Below we will put some numbers to just how much Pfizer's treatments boosted its business this year and why 2022 could continue the trend, making it a surefire winning stock this year.
Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) has moved in a different direction since former CTO Pat Gelsinger took the CEO position in early 2021. Among the most pressing problems for this blue-chip stock is a lost technical lead, and addressing this problem will be critical if the company wants to succeed in the metaverse. Now, with its new strategy enacted, investors will have to determine whether the metaverse can help Intel stage a revival.
If history is our guide, the best thing an investor can do with his cash is to buy dividend stocks. Numerous studies prove that over long periods of time, dividend stocks perform better than non-paying stocks by a wide margin. Several years ago, J.P. Morgan Asset Management found that stocks that initiated and then raised their payouts over a 40-year period between 1972 and 2012 returned an average of 9.5% annually, vs. just 1.6% non-dividend-paying stocks.
Pinterest (NYSE: PINS) had a rough go of it in 2021. Let's look closer at its prospects and determine if Pinterest's stock has a chance to hit $100 in 2022. Topmost of the reasons for Pinterest's stock decline has been the downward trend in monthly active users (MAU) as economies reopened.
There's nothing like it if you can find safe stocks that yield as much as 8% in the red-hot energy sector.