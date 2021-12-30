Yahoo Finance LIVE - Jan 07

Motley Fool

Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), Ambarella (NASDAQ: AMBA), and Synaptics (NASDAQ: SYNA) have crushed the stock market in 2021, as shares of all three tech companies have appreciated substantially on the back of the tremendous growth in their businesses. Nvidia has been riding the wave of massive graphics-card demand, while the demand for Ambarella's computer-vision chips has blown up, thanks to their usage in cars and security cameras. Synaptics has turned out to be the biggest gainer of the lot as its Internet of Things (IoT) chips are in great demand.