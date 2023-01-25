Yahoo Finance LIVE - Jan 25 AM
Yahoo Finance Live anchors Dave Briggs and Seana Smith highlight what investors should expect in Tesla's fourth-quarter earnings call.
Famed investor Cathie Wood, chief executive of Ark Investment Management, unloaded one of her favorite stocks Jan. 23, perhaps trying to take advantage of its recent rebound. Ark funds dumped 175,491 shares of Exact Sciences , a medical diagnostics company famous for its at-home colon cancer test. Exact Sciences is the biggest holding in Wood's flagship Ark Innovation ETF .
Stocks moving in after hours: Microsoft, Texas Instruments, Capital One, Fox
2022 was a miserable one for investors, right? For most that’s probably true but most definitely not for Ken Griffin. The billionaire not only beat the market by a huge margin and outpaced his fellow billionaire colleagues, he did so at record-breaking levels. Per LCH investment data, Griffin’s hedge fund Citadel raked in profits of $16 billion - the most ever seen on Wall Street - whilst delivering for investors returns of 38% from its main hedge fund. Considering that performance, for investor
Microsoft reported mixed fiscal second quarter earnings. Yahoo Finance Live anchors Dave Briggs and Seana Smith break down the results.
Several laid-off Google employees took to social media to share their anger and bewilderment about losing their jobs.
Yahoo Finance's Pras Subramanian discusses Wall Street's attitude toward Tesla stock going into the company's earnings.
The Federal Reserve faces a momentous decision in the coming weeks. The dial-back, if implemented, will be for good reason—the rate hikes look like they are starting to work. There’s another sign that the Fed’s rate hikes are working: The amount of money in the economy contracted in December.
Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of -2.38% and 0%, respectively, for the quarter ended December 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?
(Bloomberg) -- The popping of the bubble in US stocks is far from over and investors shouldn’t get too excited about a strong start to the year for the market, warns Jeremy Grantham, the co-founder and long-term investment strategist of GMO. Most Read from BloombergUS Confronts China Over Companies’ Ties to Russia War EffortNYSE Investigates Technical Issue That Caused Wild Market OpenChina Slams US on Debt Limit and Accuses Washington of SabotageCitadel’s $16 Billion Win Tops Paulson’s Greatest
Tax season is starting for all Americans — but the tax code’s provisions play out very differently for white families compared to families of color, new research says. The tax benefits from some of the most advantageous parts of the federal income-tax code accrue disproportionately to white families, according to Treasury Department findings that show the broader implications of dry tax rules. White families are pulling in more than 90% of the tax benefits that come from lower tax rates for capital gains, more than 90% of the tax benefits from itemized charitable deductions and 90% of the deduction attached to qualified business income — all while representing an estimated 67% of families, researchers said.
In this article, we will be taking a look at 12 cheap bank stocks to buy. To skip our detailed analysis of the banking sector, you can go directly to see the 5 Cheap Bank Stocks To Buy. Major banks like JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM), Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS), and Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS), among […]
Microsoft Corp. sparked a relief rally for the cloud Tuesday, then rained on that parade after less than two hours of joy.
A mega backdoor Roth is designed for 401(k) savers who want to enjoy Roth account tax benefits. Learn how a mega backdoor Roth rollover works.
Shares of 3M closed lower following news of layoffs, Union Pacific stock fell after reporting fourth-quarter earnings, and Verizon stock closed in the green.
Others are focused on income stocks, looking for potentially lower stock price appreciation in exchange for a regular cash dividend. Investors looking for yield might want to consider real estate investment trusts (REITs) and utilities as part of their portfolio.
In a company-wide meeting on Monday, Pichai announced that senior executives would take a "very significant" pay cut, according to reports.
Tesla is building another production facility - in a state where it has an existing toehold. Last night in his state of the state address, Nevada Governor Joe Lombardo mentioned that Tesla would soon be building its new Semi electric truck in the state.
The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) on Tuesday faulted Ethiopia's final report into the March 2019 Boeing 737 MAX fatal crash and said investigators did not adequately address the performance of the flight crew. NTSB chair Jennifer Homendy said in an interview that Ethiopia's Aircraft Investigation Bureau (EAIB) had made errors in its report. "We feel what they did not do is really delve into the flight crew performance issues and whether they were adequately prepared," Homendy said.
Zacks.com users have recently been watching Enphase Energy (ENPH) quite a bit. Thus, it is worth knowing the facts that could determine the stock's prospects.