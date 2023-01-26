Yahoo Finance LIVE - Jan 27 PM
Here comes a new grill to your local Chipotle.
The gold rush from pioneering cancer immunotherapy Keytruda is about to run out for Merck & Co. Keytruda, one of the world’s top-selling drugs, powered its maker for the past decade. To extend sales further, Merck has been seeking to combine Keytruda with other drugs, which could get new patents if proven to work.
Pfizer (PFE) has received quite a bit of attention from Zacks.com users lately. Therefore, it is wise to be aware of the facts that can impact the stock's prospects.
Usually in economic slowdowns, it’s low-income workers who get cut first, but the recent increase in unemployment insurance (UI) claims in the US has been more broad-based.
Let's look at the five biotech/pharma companies slated to release quarterly results on Apr 27.
Anheuser-Busch InBev has put two marketing executives on leave amid conservative backlash over Bud Light's partnership with transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney. Here's what you need to know.
When it comes to achieving market-beating returns consistently, few investors have done a better job than Warren Buffett. From 1964 to 2022, his company Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK-B) delivered an overall gain of 3,787,464%, dwarfing the S&P 500’s 24,708% return during the same period. Buffett’s investment strategy centers around value investing. He found high-quality companies with durable competitive advantages, invested in them when they were trading below their intrinsic value and reaped h
The bank is now fighting for its survival, after its strategy of winning over wealthy clients with huge mortgage loans went wrong.
A new study conducted by finance professors from the University of Florida shows the potential value of ChatGPT in predicting stock market movements. See More: A Healthier Alternative to Coffee & Energy Drinks: Pureboost Gives You Energy Without The Burnout and Exhaustion In the study, over 50,000 news headlines about companies dating back to October 2021 were fed to the chatbot, which evaluated whether the news was good, bad or irrelevant to the company's stock prices. Using sentiment analysis,
CEO Hans Vestburg said the phone company has mostly finished $10 billion in spending on C-bank spectrum and that it expects to be generating more cash.
A U.K. antitrust regulator rejected Microsoft’s $75 billion deal to buy gaming company Activision Blizzard on Wednesday. The deal is also being scrutinized by the European Commission and the Federal Trade Commission. Photo: Jae C. Hong/Associated Press
Bitcoin failed to fulfil one of its purposes last year as a hedge against soaring inflation, but it came into its own recently via another original purpose – as a bet against the legacy banking system. Its decentralized and trustless attributes have made the leading crypto one to hold against a backdrop of multiple bank collapses. In fact, delivering gains of 70% though Q1 made it the quarter’s best performing asset. And it has got plenty more room to run, says Geoff Kendrick, head of crypto res
Wall Street appears to be losing faith in Tesla stock. Price cuts are why and price “elasticity” is a new fear. Jefferies analyst Philippe Houchois downgraded Tesla (ticker: TSLA) stock to Hold from Buy on Tuesday evening and lowered his price target to $185 from $230 a share.
When a loved one passes away, it can be an emotional experience. Unfortunately, handling the deceased's finances can add to this stress. While most people know that you need to file a final tax return for the deceased, most people … Continue reading → The post Income in Respect of a Decedent (IRD) appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.
More details emerge on why GM is driving away from Apple CarPlay.
Disney filed a lawsuit on Wednesday against Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and his hand-selected Central Florida Tourism Oversight District board alleging a "targeted campaign" against the company.
Retirement is a big milestone for many, and planning for retirement can constitute a large financial goal that takes years to reach. In fact, data from the Federal Reserve indicates that the majority of Americans only have $65,000 saved for … Continue reading → The post Approaching Retirement? T. Rowe Price Says You Need This Much Saved Based on Your Income appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.
Meta will report its Q1 2023 earnings on Wednesday after market close.
The retailer's dual-track strategy borrows from approaches used in both Chapter 11 and Chapter 7 filings.
It would be hard to find a buyer or create another rescue plan. A regulatory seizure would bring its own set of problems.