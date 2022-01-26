Yahoo Finance LIVE - Jan 31
For one thing, Upstart, like most other high-growth technology stocks, has been beaten down recently, and that's the group that is rebounding the most today. With that said, there is some company-specific news out of Upstart. The company announced that it has added Corning Credit Union to its personal lending partners in the Upstart Referral Network, which should help keep its lending volume moving higher in 2022.
(Bloomberg) -- Jeremy Grantham got the market’s attention with his “super bubble” call on U.S. stocks. Now he wants to get an even more alarming and urgent message out, one his critics may find harder to accept. Most Read from BloombergStock Rebound Fails and Futures Plunge on Earnings: Markets WrapA Nor’easter Approaching New York Risks Becoming a Bomb CycloneMark Zuckerberg’s Stablecoin Ambitions Unravel With Diem Sale TalksNvidia Quietly Prepares to Abandon $40 Billion Arm BidTech Giants Rall
The precious-metals miner provided an update on reserves at its main mine, and it was not a pleasant read.
Yahoo Finance's Brad Smith reports on how DraftKings stock is surging after Morgan Stanley upgraded its rating of the company on the outlook for sports betting amid the NFL playoffs
The world's most famous glassmaker just beat earnings -- and promised to do it again next quarter, too.
Markets have reeled since the Federal Reserve announced, through the release of the December minutes, that the central bank would like to take a big whack at its $9 trillion balance sheet rather than keep it at that lofty level. Value stocks, they argue, will continue to be boosted by the transition from quantitative easing to quantitative tightening, as the Fed pivots from fighting deflation to fighting inflation. By and large, the Goldman team says most of the moves in the market have been explained by fundamentals, but it says some defensive sectors, including food and beverages, household goods and personal products, may have rerated too much, while semiconductors may have sold off by too much.
AT&T's days as a top dividend S&P 500 stock are numbered. But luckily, lovers of rising and high dividends have a new king.
Elon Musk has been driving Telsa's new Cybertruck and he thinks it's 'awesome.' An electric truck opens a substantial new market for Tesla.
Every investor in Alibaba Group Holding Limited ( NYSE:BABA ) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups...
Peloton (NASDAQ: PTON) stock is in a world of hurt in recent months. The interactive exercise equipment maker initially cut the price of one of its popular products by $400 and is now reversing course and increasing prices. Only a couple of quarters ago, Peloton announced it would be reducing the price of its Bikes by $400.
A lawyer helped us create a “cohabitation agreement” for our house purchase. If things go well, my current company of five years could IPO and make me a multi-millionaire. A cohabitation agreement is smart, especially if you own a home together.
Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett is one of the world's greatest investors. Between Dec. 31, 1964 and Dec. 31, 2021, he oversaw the creation of more than $600 billion in market value and led Berkshire's Class A shares (BRK.A) to aggregate gains in excess of 3,600,000%! Of the more than three-dozen securities Berkshire Hathaway owns in its $350 billion investment portfolio, three stand out as wholly avoidable in 2022.
Investors expect higher profits than Wall Street has penciled in because that is what usually happens. It could take more to get the stock to rise.
In a conference call with Wall Street analysts, AT&T CEO John Stankey defended the decision to separate HBO Max from Amazon’s channels business. While the move last year caused a significant short-term loss of subscriber momentum, the gain in control of data and customer insight will pay off in the long term, the executive maintained. […]
These two clinical-stage biotechs have major upcoming catalysts that could catapult their shares higher.
Yahoo Finance Live's Emily McCormick and Adam Shapiro break down several of the trending stocks attempting to correct themselves during this volatile trading week.
While every market advisor will tell you never to try to ‘time’ the market, timing is still important for success. Investors need to buy into low prices, and to do that, they need to know when prices are low. This doesn’t necessarily mean low in absolute dollar terms, but low relative to a stock’s recent past performance. In recognizing that lower price range, investors can turn to Wall Street’s pros for help. The analysts have been busy lately, picking out stocks that are in their lower price r
Shares of fuel cell pioneer Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) jumped in Wednesday morning trading and were up 3.6% as of 10:30 a.m. ET. Initiating coverage of Plug stock with a positive rating this morning, Susquehanna Securities praised "Plug's top-line growth potential as the green hydrogen ecosystem develops over the next several years," saying the stock is worth $26 a share, nearly 30% more than it sells for today. Susquehanna admits that Plug stock has a relatively rich valuation, with a projected 2025 multiple of about 5.6 for enterprise value to sales.
Both online gambling stocks are upgraded to Overweight as analysts see upside in the sports-betting market.
Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre examines Microsoft's after-hours trading. Greg Swenson, Brigg Macadam Founding Partner, and John Kicklighter, DailyFX Chief Strategist, provide additional commentary on Microsoft's earnings during a volatile market.