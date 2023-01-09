Yahoo Finance LIVE - Jan 9 PM

U.S. markets open in 7 hours 47 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,927.00
    +11.50 (+0.29%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,848.00
    +76.00 (+0.23%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,156.00
    +42.50 (+0.38%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,807.90
    +4.50 (+0.25%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    74.82
    +1.05 (+1.42%)
     

  • Gold

    1,883.40
    +13.70 (+0.73%)
     

  • Silver

    24.23
    +0.24 (+1.01%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0681
    +0.0033 (+0.31%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5690
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    21.13
    -1.33 (-5.92%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2143
    +0.0050 (+0.41%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    131.9020
    -0.1280 (-0.10%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    17,219.85
    +273.80 (+1.62%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    405.89
    +14.33 (+3.66%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,699.49
    +66.04 (+0.87%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,973.85
    +153.05 (+0.59%)
     

