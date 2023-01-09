Yahoo Finance LIVE - Jan 9 PM
Elon Musk is used to facing critics, haters and detractors. He even likes these battles very much. Sometimes he even tends to provoke his supposed enemies. The Techno King, as he's known at Tesla , likes to turn his opponents' attacks into counterattacks.
Feeling optimistic the new year will usher in a change in stock market dynamics and shift sentiment from bear to bull? Well, Leon Cooperman has some bad news for you. The billionaire investor has been a fully-fledged bear for a while now and 2023 has done little to change his stance. "Anybody looking for a new bull market any time soon is looking the wrong way,” Cooperman said. In fact, Cooperman thinks there’s only a 5% chance the S&P 500 sees out 2023 above the 4,400 mark (up 13% from current
How Social Security income is taxed depends on how much income you have from other sources. Here are the 2022 IRS limits for individual and joint filers.
Over the last 30 years I’ve accumulated a lot of “junk” from eBay (EBAY) Now, I’m also trying to clean out my house, and sell it at cost or a small profit. With eBay now sending out 1099s, I believe I have to pay taxes on the profits. Is it possible to use the income figure on the 1099, say $6,000, and contribute this amount to an IRA rather than claim the small profit and pay taxes?
Shares of Alibaba Group Holdings are higher following news that co-founder Jack Ma is ceding control of affiliate company Ant Group Co., potentially paving the way to revive plans for an initial public offering by the fintech giant. Shares are outperforming a 1.7% gain in the city's broader Hang Seng Index and helping lift the city's tech index by 3.0%. Alibaba is a shareholder of Ant.
Some Twitter employees finally received their severance after several delays, but the emails are being marked as spam.
Berkshire owns New England Asset Management (NEAM), a financial institution with $5.9 billion in invested assets, but none of those securities will appear in Berkshire's 13F filings. Instead, NEAM files its own Form 13Fs with the Securities and Exchange Commission. To be perfectly clear, Buffett does not control NEAM's invested assets, at least not directly, but he does run the company that ultimately owns those assets.
Bigger isn't always better though.
Oil prices enter 2023 in the mid-$70s -- around the same level they were at the start of 2022. Three that stand out to a few Fool.com contributors for their resiliency in any type of oil market are Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE: EPD), Enbridge (NYSE: ENB), and Chevron (NYSE: CVX). Reuben Gregg Brewer (Enterprise Products Partners): Profits in the upstream (oil production) and downstream (chemicals and refining) segments of the energy sector are heavily impacted by highly volatile oil and natural gas prices.
In this article, we discuss Jim Cramer’s recession-proof stock picks. To skip to the top four stocks in this list, go to Jim Cramer’s Top 4 Recession-Proof Stock Picks. Warning bells for recession started ringing in 2022 and they haven’t stopped since. As if investors weren’t already spooked enough, a fresh warning comes straight from […]
A $10 million nest egg will pay for a comfortable retirement for the majority of retirement savers. However, whether that much is enough to fund any specific retiree's golden years depends on a number of factors. This includes pre-retirement lifestyle … Continue reading → The post Is $10 Million Enough to Retire? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.
'Why can’t we just add a form to our regular tax return? What is so complicated that it would cost so much?'
Although the dividend yield is tempting, investors need to dig deeper into the companies to understand why it's so high.
EV stocks have multiplied in Tesla’s wake and as electric cars look to go mainstream. Here are the top-rated electric-vehicle makers.
When it comes to successful investing, Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett is in a class by himself. The so-called "Oracle of Omaha" has reigned over the company for more than 50 years, building a track record that's unmatched. When markets are down and uncertainty runs rampant, many investors look to emulate Buffett's success by finding inspiration among his holdings.
There be could be some short-term pain for Bed Bath & Beyond's rivals.
Buying a stock is easy, but buying the right stock without a time-tested strategy is incredibly hard. So what are the best stocks to buy now or put on a watchlist?
During their first year in business, they generated $5 million in revenue, and now they are on a mission to give away $1 million in trading profits from their own trades to urban communities over the course of two years.