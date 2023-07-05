Yahoo Finance LIVE - Jul 5 AM
There’s no one way of achieving success in the stock market and different strategies can be used to attain the basic goal: seeing big returns on an investment. Talking of big returns achieved via divergent styles, then we can look at the techniques used by legendary investors such as Warren Buffett and Ken Griffin. Both have had huge success but adhere to different tactics. Buffett made his reputation by favoring value investing, seeking out equities underappreciated at the time and then watchin
(Bloomberg) -- The Keystone crude pipeline, a vital artery transporting Canadian oil to markets in the US and overseas, is operating at about half of its capacity Wednesday after being halted for maintenance work. Most Read from BloombergAlmost Anyone Can Become the House Speaker, Except Donald TrumpOnly an Equities Crash Can Rescue the Bond Market, Barclays SaysKey Taiwan Tech Firms Helping Huawei With China Chip PlantsOzempic Is Making People Buy Less Food, Walmart SaysApple Considered, Reject
"I'd pass on stocks and bonds in terms of future total returns," Bill Gross wrote, while outlining his "best bets" in the market now.
President Biden is providing $9 billion in forgiveness for 125,000 borrowers as loan payments resume.
Buyout decisions have become increasingly common for those with a pension plan. If you get this offer, the most important questions to deal with include when you would you receive the payout, and how long you expect to live. The earlier you would receive a lump sum payout, the more it will be worth to you […] The post Should I Take a $48,000 Lump Sum or $462 Monthly Payments for a Pension Annuity? appeared first on SmartReads by SmartAsset.
Looking for something to add to your Costco cart along with the 30 rolls of toilet paper? While not a typical outlet for the sale of precious metals, the members-only warehouse chain has seen its 1-ounce gold bars sell out faster than discounted 170-ounce jugs of laundry detergent. In a company earnings call last week, CFO Richard Galanti said the gold bars, sold exclusively online, are “typically gone within a few hours” of appearing on Costco's website — adding that there's a two-bar limit per member.
The Trump-era tax cuts will phase out at the end of 2025 unless they are extended. Financial advisers say now is the time for retirees—and near retirees—to start planning for that.
The macro backdrop offers a set of concerns that have weighed on investors recently. These have seemingly put the brakes on 2023’s bull market and include the prospect of interest rates staying elevated for the time being and oil prices on the up again, all while a workers’ strike rumbles on in the background. However, Savita Subramanian, the head of U.S. equity & quantitative strategy at Bank of America, makes the case that the economy is strong enough so that none of that should get in the way
Following the Federal Reserve's 11 interest rate hikes, many experts have expressed concerns about the impact of higher rates on the American economy. According to Bill Ackman, CEO of Pershing Square Capital Management, the economy is starting to slow. "I think the level of real interest rates is high enough to slow things down, you know, high mortgage rates, high car rates, high credit card rates, they're starting to really have an impact on the economy," he said in a recent CNBC interview. "Th
The company is burning through cash–it sold trucks at an average loss of $33,000 in the second quarter.
The Social Security Administration’s website lets you get an early look at how much your benefits will increase next year.
Energy Transfer LP (ET) closed at $13.55 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.67% move from the prior day.
Dow Jones futures dropped Thursday on initial unemployment claims. Rivian stock dived on a debt offering.
Here are the details on Costco’s deal – and what a key investor says to buy instead.
Stock futures are falling ahead of data on initial jobless claims and Exxon reported its likely to see an earnings boost from higher oil prices. Here’s what investors need to know today.
Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD) has an impressive earnings surprise history and currently possesses the right combination of the two key ingredients for a likely beat in its next quarterly report.
Hyundai Motor Co said on Thursday it has decided to adopt Tesla Inc's electric vehicle (EV) charging technology in the United States and Canada.
Bull market or bear market? Or a trend-less market as seen for weeks until news late last month that political leaders on both sides of the U.S. chambers of Congress reached a deal to raise the debt ceiling? Regardless of what stage of the market cycle we're in, some folks never tire of searching for cheap stocks to buy.
Ford Motor posted a 7.7% increase in third-quarter unit sales in the U.S. Wednesday, lifted by strong customer demand for its large gas-engine pickup trucks and a surge in hybrid-vehicle sales. Hybrids save fuel by combining a gasoline engine with an electric motor and don’t rely solely on battery power. Electric-vehicle sales grew at a slower clip, rising 14.8% in the June-to-September period, as demand overall for battery-powered cars has leveled off after an early burst of sales for these models.
When Rhonda Naus got a job inspecting Jeep Wranglers fresh off the assembly line, her paycheck added up to roughly half of what her co-workers were making. From office workers to delivery drivers, companies have become increasingly reliant on temporary workers. Tiers for the Detroit automakers were created starting in 2007 as the UAW tried to help them out of serious financial troubles.