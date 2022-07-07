Yahoo Finance LIVE - July 11 PM
The Dow Jones rallied after the latest Fed Minutes were released. Tesla stock fell even as a rival EV play soared. Apple stock popped.
Earlier this month, Clovis Oncology Inc (NASDAQ: CLVS) had a Type A meeting with the FDA to discuss its plans for a supplemental marketing application for Rubraca (Rucaparib) as a first-line maintenance treatment in ovarian cancer. The application, covering patients who have responded to first-line platinum-based chemotherapy, is based on the monotherapy portion of the ATHENA Phase 3 trial. The FDA recommends that the company wait for more mature overall survival data to submit the application.
Notable business headlines include the Biden administration granting $1 billion to 85 airports across the country to improve terminals, Apple upgrading its Apple Watch screen size, and Elon Musk welcoming twins with a Neuralink executive.
Close to 12,000 fewer homes sold in April and May compared to the pre-pandemic average.
Yahoo Finance Live's Jared Blikre looks at GameStop's stock ahead of its four-for-one stock split on July 22nd.
The tech billionaire keeps plowing millions into this asset class.
Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss Virgin Galactic’s aircraft deal with Boeing.
Investors have shunned growth stocks in 2022, creating bargains for long-term investors willing to weather the near-term volatility.
Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss earnings expectations for Samsung.
In this article we look at why Billionaire Jeffrey Talpins Just Fled From These 10 Healthcare Stocks. Click to skip ahead and see why Billionaire Jeffrey Talpins Just Fled From These 5 Healthcare Stocks. Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO), and Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) are three of the healthcare stocks that billionaire money manager […]
Investors who take an interest in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. ( NASDAQ:BBBY ) should definitely note that the Interim CEO...
Question: I’m about three years from FIRE (Financial Independence, Retire Early) status and have been looking at placing a portion of my investable assets with an advisor, which would still be seven figures. And one thing to note: Even in a traditional assets under management model, should an account value drop and the dollar amount decrease, the adviser still has an incentive to make good investment decisions to help the account recover as quickly as possible, says Brinser.
The first half of 2022 was marked by concerns over inflation, rising interest rates and recession, with the S&P 500 registering its worst half year since 1970. However, not everyone is seeing dark times ahead. Marko Kolanovic, head of global markets strategy for JPMorgan, believes that current conditions may also be a set-up for a rebound in the second half of the year, especially among the small-cap stocks. Kolanovic writes of this case, “If there is no recession – which is our view – then risk
Shares of leading Chinese internet stocks Alibaba (NYSE: BABA), Pinduoduo (NASDAQ: PDD), and Bilibili (NASDAQ: BILI) rose in June, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence, up 18.4%, 22.7%, and 14.5% during the month, respectively. Since late 2020, Chinese regulators have embarked on a campaign to regulate, fine, and break up certain large technology companies in the country. After 18 months of the regulatory campaign, the popping of the country's property bubble last summer, and lockdowns from China's "zero Covid" policies beginning in March, the Chinese economy had weakened significantly this year.
Now that we’re into the second half of 2022, with the Independence Day holiday behind us, we can take stock of the changes that the last six months have brought. And those changes have been dramatic. As this year got started, the S&P 500 was coming off of a 27% annual gain. Today, the index is down 20%, putting it into a bear market. The losses have been broad-based, and have left many otherwise sound equities languishing at low prices. It’s a circumstance that has a lot of unhappy investors won
Taco Bell used to say "think outside the bun," McDonald's has taken a different approach.
Berkshire Hathaway's quarterly 13F filing won't tell you about the Oracle of Omaha's $6.3 billion hidden portfolio.
The uber-wealthy investor is thrifty with everything from his breakfast to his house.
Rivian produced 4,401 vehicles in the second quarter and delivered 4,467 vehicles during the same period
Anyone positioning their portfolio for a recession could be making a big mistake.