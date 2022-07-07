Yahoo Finance LIVE - July 12 AM

U.S. markets close in 4 hours 9 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,890.88
    +45.80 (+1.19%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,299.30
    +261.62 (+0.84%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,568.06
    +206.21 (+1.81%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,766.40
    +38.85 (+2.25%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    104.21
    +5.68 (+5.76%)
     

  • Gold

    1,740.40
    +3.90 (+0.22%)
     

  • Silver

    19.24
    +0.08 (+0.40%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0168
    -0.0017 (-0.16%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9950
    +0.0820 (+2.81%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2001
    +0.0079 (+0.66%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.9560
    +0.0410 (+0.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,858.39
    +761.34 (+3.79%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    455.14
    +10.82 (+2.44%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,189.08
    +81.31 (+1.14%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,490.53
    +382.88 (+1.47%)
     

