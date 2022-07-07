Yahoo Finance LIVE - July 12 PM

U.S. markets close in 4 hours 9 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,890.25
    +45.17 (+1.17%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,297.21
    +259.53 (+0.84%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,567.38
    +205.52 (+1.81%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,766.42
    +38.87 (+2.25%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    104.21
    +5.68 (+5.76%)
     

  • Gold

    1,740.50
    +4.00 (+0.23%)
     

  • Silver

    19.24
    +0.08 (+0.42%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0168
    -0.0017 (-0.16%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9950
    +0.0820 (+2.81%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2001
    +0.0079 (+0.66%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.9540
    +0.0390 (+0.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,861.23
    +737.12 (+3.66%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    455.14
    +10.82 (+2.44%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,189.08
    +81.31 (+1.14%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,490.53
    +382.88 (+1.47%)
     

