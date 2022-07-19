Yahoo Finance LIVE - July 25 AM
Executives, experts, and influencers join the Yahoo Finance team to discuss what's moving the world of finance.
Yahoo Finance reporter Allie Canal breaks down Netflix's second-quarter earnings results, which included a beat on the top line and narrower-than-expected loss of subscribers.
In today’s world, the markets cannot be separated from politics. Case in point – the semiconductor subsidy bill currently before Congress. The bill, which holds the promise of some $52 billion worth of subsidies for the US semiconductor industry, was stalled in the Congressional processes for several months but last week got a boost from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. In a move not sees as particularly coincidental, Pelosi’s husband just last month exercised a call option to purchase more than $5 m
Advisers to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Tuesday voted unanimously to recommend use of Novavax Inc's COVID-19 vaccine for individuals aged 18 and above. The shot has been endorsed by the CDC's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP). CDC Director Rochelle Walensky still needs to sign off on the recommendations before the vaccine can be made available in the United States.
Question: I have a comfortable balance in my investment account but have a question about only taking out 4% of my total each year (if necessary). Totaling my federal and state taxes (I live in California), and paying estimates for the next year, plus adding in my broker fees actually totals 4% of my investment balance. Basically I feel like I’m investing to pay taxes and broker fees!
Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre breaks down IBM's second-quarter earnings results, which was a beat on both the top and bottom line.
AT&T has struggled and made missteps in the past but we want to be forward looking. The company is scheduled to report earnings before the opening of trading Thursday, so let's check out the charts to see if there can be some capital gains on top of a nice dividend. In the daily bar chart of T, below, we can see that the shares have made a large bottom pattern the past 12 months.
The latest disagreement between chipmakers and lawmakers: whether to prevent those who get CHIPS Act funding from expanding in China.
Berkshire Hathaway's Charlie Munger discussed his outlooks on the economy, oil, renewable energy and cryptocurrency after his recent personal investment in an Australian investment company. Billionaire investor Munger who has worked alongside with Warren Buffett for several decades, discussed his views with the Financial Review in Australia. A vice chairman of Berkshire Hathaway, Munger invested in Stonehouse Corporation, a Melbourne-based investment company, because its founder is a "soulmate" to the conglomerate, he said.
See: We have 25 years until retirement and are saving 25% of our income – are we doing it right? You’ve clearly thought out your cash flow in retirement and the tax consequences of your decisions, as well as your healthcare and housing situation. Advisers typically suggest investing your assets rather aggressively when they’re intended for the long-term, and considering you and your spouse are still young in retirement years, you could have decades to go until your kids actually get that money.
The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite has tumbled 29% from its high, sent into a downward spiral by the deteriorating macroeconomic environment. A combination of weak guidance, runaway inflation, and rising interest rates have left Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST) 93% off its high. Here's what you need to keep in mind about this growth stock.
High Tide Inc. ("High Tide" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: HITI) (TSXV: HITI) (FSE: 2LYA), a leading retail-focused cannabis company with bricks-and-mortar as well as global e-commerce assets, is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement with a syndicate of underwriters led by Echelon Wealth Partners Inc. (collectively, the "Underwriters"), pursuant to which the Underwriters have agreed to purchase 4,310,400 units ("Units") from the treasury of the Company, at a price of C$2.32 per U
"Going forward, we will focus on better monetizing usage through both continued optimization of our pricing and tiering structures as well as the addition of a new, lower-priced ad-supported tier," Netflix said..
(Bloomberg) -- After losing more than a million customers in the first half of 2022, Netflix Inc. has a message for investors: It could have been worse.Most Read from BloombergThis Could Be the Start of a Dollar ‘Doom Loop’ Like No OtherChina Disputes Report Xi Invited Europe Heads to Beijing MeetingGhana Declares First Marburg Virus Disease OutbreakS&P 500 Struts Stuff With Best Day in Three Weeks: Markets WrapThe leader in paid streaming TV lost 970,000 subscribers in the second quarter, accor
Yahoo Finance’s Jared Blikre breaks down how markets opened on Tuesday.
Notable business headlines include a warning from China ahead of U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s upcoming trip to Taiwan, Chinese authorities planning to fine DiDi Global for more than $1 billion, and U.S. Secretary of Treasury Janet Yellen’s call on companies to be less reliant on China.
Vroom (VRM) has been upgraded to a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), reflecting growing optimism about the company's earnings prospects. This might drive the stock higher in the near term.