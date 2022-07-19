Yahoo Finance LIVE - July 26 AM

U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,936.69
    +105.84 (+2.76%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,827.05
    +754.44 (+2.43%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,713.15
    +353.10 (+3.11%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,799.32
    +60.91 (+3.50%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    103.80
    +1.20 (+1.17%)
     

  • Gold

    1,709.70
    -0.50 (-0.03%)
     

  • Silver

    18.68
    -0.16 (-0.85%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0229
    +0.0079 (+0.78%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.0190
    +0.0590 (+1.99%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1999
    +0.0047 (+0.39%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    138.1770
    +0.0550 (+0.04%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,253.80
    +1,688.25 (+7.83%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    523.55
    +27.70 (+5.59%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,296.28
    +73.04 (+1.01%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,961.68
    +173.21 (+0.65%)
     

