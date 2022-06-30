Yahoo Finance LIVE - July 8 AM
Executives, experts, and influencers join the Yahoo Finance team to discuss what's moving the world of finance.
A disturbing incident occurred on a Delta Air Lines flight from Los Angeles to Orlando late last week.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average dived 450 points Thursday morning after a key inflation reading, threatening to extend this week's losses.
What to watch in markets on Thursday, June 30, 2022.
Camelot loses legal battle to keep hold of National Lottery A defence spending cut – disguised by Boris Johnson's fiscal sleight of hand FTSE 100 falls 0.8pc as recession fears return Ben Marlow: Heathrow risks killing off the golden age of air travel Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter
Yahoo Finance Live anchors break down JP Morgan Chase’s recession forecast.
We don’t advocate for theft. But stealing these strategies is a victimless crime.
In fact, since hitting their respective highs, the Dow Jones Industrial Average has fallen into correction territory, down 15%, while both the S&P 500 Index and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite are both in a bear market, down 20% and 30%, respectively. The wild volatility and rapid market declines have weighed on investor sentiment this year. As the Nasdaq has fallen, it has taken a number of impressive growth stocks down with it, creating incredible deals in the process.
In this article, we will be taking a look at 10 extreme dividend stocks with upside potential. To skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing, you can go directly to see the 5 Extreme Dividend Stocks with Upside Potential. Dividend investing has been an attractive prospect for individual investors and hedge funds alike for many years. […]
Revlon's shares spiked after it filed for bankruptcy protection. But things could get ugly fast for investors.
If you’re retired or just about to retire, next year’s Social Security checks are likely to see one of the biggest bumps on record as a result of surging consumer prices. The higher payments will be welcome news for retirees, who have seen their household finances squeezed badly so far this year as a result of rocketing inflation and turmoil in the financial markets. The consumer-price index rose by 8.6% in the year through May, way ahead of the 5.9% annual inflation adjustment handed out to Social Security beneficiaries in January.
For more than a century, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) has been the most widely followed stock index. When market volatility picks up -- as it has since the year began -- it's not uncommon for successful money managers to seek the safety of the mature stocks that comprise the Dow Jones. Form 13F filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) by billionaire money managers show this to be true.
The Federal Reserve's favorite inflation rate, the PCE price index, showed core inflation eased in May, but futures remained solidly lower.
Waiting for housing to plunge? You may be waiting a long time.
Seemingly every asset has dropped this year -- and the one that hasn't will get crushed by a recession, a strategist says.
It's been a soft week for Veru Inc. ( NASDAQ:VERU ) shares, which are down 15%. But that doesn't undermine the...
After benefiting from years of outsize gains, many companies have turned to stock splits to make shares appear more affordable. Stock splits do not directly add to shareholder wealth. This increased interest could give an added boost to Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), DexCom (NASDAQ: DXCM), and Shopify (NYSE: SHOP).
NVDA moves down, so let's check the charts -- and see why we should take too much bearishness with a grain of salt.
Take advantage of a stock market that's now focused on short-term catalysts, not long-term problems.