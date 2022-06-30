Yahoo Finance LIVE - July 8 AM

U.S. markets close in 6 hours 13 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,759.08
    -59.75 (-1.56%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,546.25
    -483.06 (-1.56%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,956.66
    -221.24 (-1.98%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,693.86
    -25.51 (-1.48%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    107.81
    -1.97 (-1.79%)
     

  • Gold

    1,819.90
    +2.40 (+0.13%)
     

  • Silver

    20.54
    -0.20 (-0.95%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0419
    -0.0025 (-0.24%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.0170
    -0.0760 (-2.46%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2147
    +0.0025 (+0.20%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.9230
    -0.6220 (-0.46%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    18,886.58
    -1,063.01 (-5.33%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    404.09
    -27.38 (-6.35%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,135.28
    -177.04 (-2.42%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,393.04
    -411.56 (-1.54%)
     

