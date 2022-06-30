Yahoo Finance LIVE - July 8 PM

U.S. markets close in 6 hours 13 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,759.33
    -59.50 (-1.56%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,545.54
    -483.77 (-1.56%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,956.69
    -221.20 (-1.98%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,693.29
    -26.08 (-1.52%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    107.90
    -1.88 (-1.71%)
     

  • Gold

    1,819.70
    +2.20 (+0.12%)
     

  • Silver

    20.55
    -0.19 (-0.93%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0419
    -0.0025 (-0.24%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.0170
    -0.0760 (-2.46%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2147
    +0.0025 (+0.20%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.9480
    -0.5970 (-0.44%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    18,886.58
    -1,063.01 (-5.33%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    404.09
    -27.38 (-6.35%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,135.21
    -177.11 (-2.42%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,393.04
    -411.56 (-1.54%)
     

