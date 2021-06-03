Yahoo Finance LIVE - Jun 08

Reuters

(Reuters) -Exxon Mobil Corp shareholders elected a third director nominated by hedge fund Engine No. 1 to the oil company's board, the company said on Wednesday, extending the firm's upset victory at one of America's top energy corporations. The election was a shock to an energy industry struggling to address growing investor concerns about global warming and a warning to Exxon managers that years of weak returns were no longer acceptable. Engine No. 1 nominee Alexander Karsner, a strategist at Google owner Alphabet Inc, won the fund's third seat out of its 12-member board, according to a regulatory filing.