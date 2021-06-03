Yahoo Finance LIVE - Jun 08
U.S. stocks turned mixed intraday on Tuesday, paring earlier gains as technology stocks lost steam.
Robust U.S. manufacturing data has traders concerned the Federal Reserve may tighten policy sooner-than-expected.
(Reuters) -Exxon Mobil Corp shareholders elected a third director nominated by hedge fund Engine No. 1 to the oil company's board, the company said on Wednesday, extending the firm's upset victory at one of America's top energy corporations. The election was a shock to an energy industry struggling to address growing investor concerns about global warming and a warning to Exxon managers that years of weak returns were no longer acceptable. Engine No. 1 nominee Alexander Karsner, a strategist at Google owner Alphabet Inc, won the fund's third seat out of its 12-member board, according to a regulatory filing.
While the central bank's $13.8 billion portfolio of bonds and ETFs is relatively small, it does mark a shift away from pandemic relief efforts.
Shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. bounced Thursday, turning briefly positive in volatile trade, after the move theater operator said it completed the 11.55 million stock sale program about six hours after it was announced, as the company took advantage of the recent trading frenzy to raise cash.
(Bloomberg) -- Jefferies told clients Wednesday its prime brokerage arm will no longer allow the execution of short sells in GameStop Corp., AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. and MicroVision Inc., according to a memo seen by Bloomberg News.“Until further notice, Jefferies Prime Brokerage will no longer offer custody on naked options in GME, AMC and MVIS,” the memo noted. The firm will no longer allow the execution of short sells of those securities, the memo continued, noting that other stocks may
The direction of the June E-mini NASDAQ-100 Index on Thursday is likely to be determined by trader reaction to 13625.00.
(Bloomberg Law) -- Private wealth clients, hedge fund managers and cryptocurrency traders fleeing to Puerto Rico for its huge tax breaks—and to escape President Joe Biden’s proposed capital gains tax increases—are now the focus of a sweeping Internal Revenue Service review.The country’s tax collector quietly launched a coordinated campaign in late January to examine individuals who took advantage, starting in 2012, of tax incentives designed to lure high net-worth individuals and corporations to
Niche electric-vehicle company Lunaz announced on Thursday soccer star David Beckham has purchased a stake in its business. The privately owned British auto maker, which coverts petrol-powered vintage Range Rovers, Bentleys, Rolls-Royces and Jaguars into clean-energy autos, said the former Manchester United striker had taken 10% equity. The company didn’t say how much Beckham paid for the stake.
The industry’s embrace of those strategies, and a steady increase in oil prices, has led the S&P 500 Energy sector to rise 42% this year after falling 37% in 2020. Barclays analyst Jeanine Wai thinks that a major driver in the coming months will be announcements of new dividends or dividend policies. Among the stocks that could announce new dividends are (EOG) (ticker: EOG) and (OVV) (OVV), Wai predicts.
(Bloomberg) -- Larry Chen, the former school teacher from a poor Chinese village who became one of the world’s richest people, is closing in on losing his billionaire status as shares in his online-education business slump.GSX Techedu Inc. fell 4% in New York trading Wednesday after Goldman Sachs Group Inc. downgraded the stock and slashed its price target. The shares have plunged 88% since late January, wiping almost $14 billion from Chen’s fortune and leaving him a net worth of about $1.9 bill
Billionaire Todd Boehly — co-founder and CEO of holding company Eldridge — did not take a position on the Biden administration's proposed tax hikes, saying he doesn't worry about "things I can't control."
(Bloomberg) -- A House panel is scrutinizing a $700 million national security loan given to trucking company Yellow Corp. from pandemic relief funds during the Trump administration.The investigation is the latest in a series of inquiries by the Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis Congress into the trillions of dollars in aid that were approved by Congress under former President Donald Trump. Democratic Representative Jim Clyburn, chairman of the panel, announced the probe Thursday in a
Elon Musk’s tweet on Baby Shark sent Samsung Publishing’s shares rallying, with the stock price going up by 10% during South Korea’s trading session today.
The theater chain's second massive share sale in three days has your dad's mobile phone company spiking as retail traders start to move their money around the memes.
Traders are watching the Ethereum price for the all-important USD 2,900 level as the second-biggest cryptocurrency climbs some 3% higher to USD 2,789 at last check.
(Bloomberg) -- The capacity of short-sellers to withstand pain is being tested anew by day traders driving up the share prices of meme stocks like AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc.Paper losses from the bearish wagers on 10 of the most-shorted U.S. shares amounted to $4.5 billion Wednesday, according to Peter Hillerberg, co-founder of analytics provider Ortex. That includes $2.75 billion in unrealized losses for AMC following the stock’s 95% surge, rising to nearly $4 billion after adding in GameSt
The direction of the June U.S. Dollar Index on Thursday is likely to be determined by trader reaction to the minor pivot at 89.975.
(Bloomberg) -- Speculative investors may have been pushing meme stocks “to the moon” earlier this week, but their crypto counterparts have been coming back down to Earth en masse.Hedging activity is on the rise and bullish bets are finding limited demand -- even with Bitcoin still almost 40% below its peak. These are rare times of restraint among day traders, who until last month’s $500 billion crash were famously in the throes of bullish mania.Another way of looking at it: A slew of market exce
AMC stock proves twice that it cannot be diluted, and Keith Gill tweets again, sending GameStop back into $250 territory.