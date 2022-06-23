Yahoo Finance LIVE - Jun 27 PM

U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,795.73
    +35.84 (+0.95%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,677.36
    +194.23 (+0.64%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,232.19
    +179.11 (+1.62%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,711.67
    +21.40 (+1.27%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    104.10
    -2.09 (-1.97%)
     

  • Gold

    1,825.20
    -13.20 (-0.72%)
     

  • Silver

    20.92
    -0.50 (-2.32%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0524
    -0.0046 (-0.43%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.0680
    -0.0880 (-2.79%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2263
    +0.0001 (+0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.9300
    -1.2100 (-0.89%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,838.60
    +853.37 (+4.27%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    447.92
    +15.70 (+3.63%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,020.45
    -68.77 (-0.97%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,171.25
    +21.70 (+0.08%)
     

