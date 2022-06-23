Yahoo Finance LIVE - Jun 29 PM
The company's CEO Robin Reecht said they "ran out of money completely" and couldn't find investors nor a buyer.
Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre breaks down quarterly earnings for FedEx.
In this article, we take a look at the top 10 picks from Bill Gates’ latest stock portfolio. You can skip our detailed analysis of Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust and go directly to Bill Gates’ Latest Stock Portfolio: Top 5 Picks. Bill Gates is a prominent name in the tech industry. He’s the […]
Palantir Technologies went public in late 2020 and got lots of attention from the wallstreetbets crowd for a while. The company sells software and services to corporations and governments seeking to solve problems using data analysis.
Usually when Walt Disney closes anything at or around its Disney World theme park, it's so something else can be put in its place. Once Disney World's sole water park, River Country was meant to feel like a an "old-time watering hole" which people jumped into from tire swings and other similar things. The problem with the much-loved water park is that it was built at a time when Disney World had many fewer visitors.
Yahoo Finance's Jennifer Schonberger reports on the top takeaways from President Biden's meeting with seven oil refinery executives.
Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. shares plummeted as much as 20% in after-hours trading Thursday, after the company reported that a study had been put on hold by the Food and Drug Administration. Sarepta disclosed that a patient in a study of a proposed drug for Duchenne muscular dystrophy suffered a "serious adverse event of hypomagnesemia," or seriously low levels of magnesium in blood. The FDA put the study on clinical hold and requested more information about cases of hypomagnesemia; Sarepta said t
Yahoo Finance Live's Dave Briggs looks at the potential delays Intel's Ohio factory may face due to the CHIPS Act passed by Congress.
A popular pandemic stock, Roblox (NYSE: RBLX), is experiencing a reversal of its fate as economies reopen. As schools brought children back into classrooms, Roblox's key metrics declined. In its most recent update on June 15, Roblox informed investors it had 50.4 million daily active users.
Powell is being bullied by the stock and bond markets into raising interest rates more quickly and will send the economy into recession.
Billionaire Ken Griffin is relocating the big hedge-fund firm to Miami, the third major employer to announce the move of a corporate headquarters from Illinois in the past two months.
Tesla CEO Elon Musk spoke with a Tesla owners club. He talked bankruptcy, advertising, full self driving, and birthrates. There was a lot to digest.
Measure advanced by a Senate committee includes new savings incentives for workers and looser rules for emergency withdrawals.
These phenomenal stocks are begging to be bought following a bear market decline in the Nasdaq and S&P 500.
These veteran companies have attractive dividend yields, yet both recently underwent business transformations.
At an all-hands meeting at Twitter (TWTR) on June 16, its prospective owner, Elon Musk, reportedly called free speech "essential."
Yahoo Finance health care reporter Anjalee Khemlani explains how the FDA has banned Juul e-cigarettes and what it could mean for other e-cigarette companies.
Warren Buffett has been investing for over 70 years and has generated substantial wealth for Berkshire Hathaway and its shareholders over the decades. Here are three top Buffett stocks you can add to your portfolio to create and preserve lasting wealth just like one of the all-time greats. It doesn't get much more "lasting" than Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO).
To say that biotech Bluebird Bio (NASDAQ: BLUE) has significantly lagged the market in the past year would be an understatement. Last year, the company submitted two gene-editing therapies to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for review. The first was beti-cel, a potential treatment for a rare blood disorder called transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia (TDT).
Swedish electric vehicle company Polestar is set to go public on the the Nasdaq on June 24, joining several other automakers in the highly competitive EV market. The company, which is jointly owned by Volvo and China's Geely, will trade on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol PSNY through a Special Acquisition Company, Gores Guggheim (GGPI), that is backed by billionaire investor Alec Gores and investment bank Guggenheim Partners. Shareholders of Gores Guggenheim Inc. approved the merger on June 22.