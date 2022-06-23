U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,795.73
    +35.84 (+0.95%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,677.36
    +194.23 (+0.64%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,232.19
    +179.11 (+1.62%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,711.67
    +21.40 (+1.27%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    104.07
    -2.12 (-2.00%)
     

  • Gold

    1,825.10
    -13.30 (-0.72%)
     

  • Silver

    20.93
    -0.49 (-2.27%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0525
    -0.0044 (-0.42%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.0680
    -0.0880 (-2.79%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2259
    -0.0003 (-0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.9250
    -1.2150 (-0.89%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,838.60
    +853.37 (+4.27%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    447.92
    +15.70 (+3.63%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,020.45
    -68.77 (-0.97%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,171.25
    +21.70 (+0.08%)
     

Yahoo Finance LIVE - Jun 29 PM

Executives, experts, and influencers join the Yahoo Finance team to discuss what's moving the world of finance.

  • Nobody is shocked that this Kenyan food delivery startup failed after one year

    The company's CEO Robin Reecht said they "ran out of money completely" and couldn't find investors nor a buyer.

  • FedEx stock pops after hours on strong earnings forecast

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre breaks down quarterly earnings for FedEx.

  • Bill Gates’ Latest Stock Portfolio: Top 10 Picks

    In this article, we take a look at the top 10 picks from Bill Gates’ latest stock portfolio. You can skip our detailed analysis of Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust and go directly to Bill Gates’ Latest Stock Portfolio: Top 5 Picks. Bill Gates is a prominent name in the tech industry. He’s the […]

  • Remember All the Hype Around Palantir?

    Palantir Technologies went public in late 2020 and got lots of attention from the wallstreetbets crowd for a while. The company sells software and services to corporations and governments seeking to solve problems using data analysis.

  • More Bad News for Infamous Disney World Site

    Usually when Walt Disney closes anything at or around its Disney World theme park, it's so something else can be put in its place. Once Disney World's sole water park, River Country was meant to feel like a an "old-time watering hole" which people jumped into from tire swings and other similar things. The problem with the much-loved water park is that it was built at a time when Disney World had many fewer visitors.

  • U.S. oil refinery execs meet with Biden over high gas prices

    Yahoo Finance's Jennifer Schonberger reports on the top takeaways from President Biden's meeting with seven oil refinery executives.

  • Sarepta stock plunges after FDA puts study on hold

    Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. shares plummeted as much as 20% in after-hours trading Thursday, after the company reported that a study had been put on hold by the Food and Drug Administration. Sarepta disclosed that a patient in a study of a proposed drug for Duchenne muscular dystrophy suffered a "serious adverse event of hypomagnesemia," or seriously low levels of magnesium in blood. The FDA put the study on clinical hold and requested more information about cases of hypomagnesemia; Sarepta said t

  • Intel delays for $20 billion Ohio factory amid stalled CHIPS Act

    Yahoo Finance Live's Dave Briggs looks at the potential delays Intel's Ohio factory may face due to the CHIPS Act passed by Congress.&nbsp;

  • 4 Red Flags for Roblox's Future

    A popular pandemic stock, Roblox (NYSE: RBLX), is experiencing a reversal of its fate as economies reopen. As schools brought children back into classrooms, Roblox's key metrics declined. In its most recent update on June 15, Roblox informed investors it had 50.4 million daily active users.

  • Jerome Powell is the worst Federal Reserve policy maker in my lifetime

    Powell is being bullied by the stock and bond markets into raising interest rates more quickly and will send the economy into recession.

  • Ken Griffin Moving Citadel From Chicago to Miami Following Crime Complaints

    Billionaire Ken Griffin is relocating the big hedge-fund firm to Miami, the third major employer to announce the move of a corporate headquarters from Illinois in the past two months.

  • Elon Musk Mentions Tesla and Bankruptcy in Same Breath. Why Everyone Needs to Relax.

    Tesla CEO Elon Musk spoke with a Tesla owners club. He talked bankruptcy, advertising, full self driving, and birthrates. There was a lot to digest.

  • Big Changes to 401(k) Retirement Plans Get Closer With Senate Vote

    Measure advanced by a Senate committee includes new savings incentives for workers and looser rules for emergency withdrawals.

  • Stock Market Plunge: 5 Amazing Stocks You Won't Regret Buying

    These phenomenal stocks are begging to be bought following a bear market decline in the Nasdaq and S&P 500.

  • Better Dividend Stock: IBM vs. AT&T

    These veteran companies have attractive dividend yields, yet both recently underwent business transformations.

  • Elon Musk's 'free speech absolutism' is a fantasy

    At an all-hands meeting at Twitter (TWTR) on June 16, its prospective owner, Elon Musk, reportedly called free speech "essential."

  • FDA orders Juul e-cigarettes to be removed from U.S. markets

    Yahoo Finance health care reporter Anjalee Khemlani explains how the FDA has banned Juul e-cigarettes and what it could mean for other e-cigarette companies.

  • 3 No-Brainer Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Right Now for Lasting Wealth

    Warren Buffett has been investing for over 70 years and has generated substantial wealth for Berkshire Hathaway and its shareholders over the decades. Here are three top Buffett stocks you can add to your portfolio to create and preserve lasting wealth just like one of the all-time greats. It doesn't get much more "lasting" than Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO).

  • Is Now a Good Time to Buy This Biotech Stock?

    To say that biotech Bluebird Bio (NASDAQ: BLUE) has significantly lagged the market in the past year would be an understatement. Last year, the company submitted two gene-editing therapies to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for review. The first was beti-cel, a potential treatment for a rare blood disorder called transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia (TDT).

  • Polestar Makes a Move to Take On Tesla

    Swedish electric vehicle company Polestar is set to go public on the the Nasdaq on June 24, joining several other automakers in the highly competitive EV market. The company, which is jointly owned by Volvo and China's Geely, will trade on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol PSNY through a Special Acquisition Company, Gores Guggheim (GGPI), that is backed by billionaire investor Alec Gores and investment bank Guggenheim Partners. Shareholders of Gores Guggenheim Inc. approved the merger on June 22.