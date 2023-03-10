Yahoo Finance LIVE - Mar 10 AM
Silicon Valley Bank wasn't well positioned for rising interest rates, leading to losses and a dilutive capital raise. Other banks show similar red flags.
It may go down in the history books about Silicon Valley: the time that its most prominent bank, a bank founded nearly 40 years earlier, inflicted such grievous injury on itself that it had to be rescued by another bank or else risk going down in flames in a single day. If you’re just catching up, here’s what happened: Silicon Valley Bank lost $1.8 billion in the sale of U.S. treasuries and mortgage-backed securities that it had invested in, owing to rising interest rates. The plan was to sell $1.25 billion of its common stock to investors, $500 million in convertible preferred shares, and $500 million of its common stock in a separate transaction to the private equity firm General Atlantic.
SVB Financial Group fell more than 22% in the extended session Thursday as reports surfaced that several funds are advising clients to pull their money from Silicon Valley Bank.
While Buffett's stock picks may seem appealing, heed another piece of his advice: "I don’t think most people are in a position to pick single stocks."
(Bloomberg) -- Silvergate Capital Corp.’s abrupt shutdown and SVB Financial Group’s hasty fundraising have sent US bank stocks diving and tongues wagging across the industry: Could this be the start of a much bigger problem?Most Read from BloombergCompanies Are Telling Us the Real Reason They're Still Raising PricesPeter Thiel’s Founders Fund Advises Companies to Withdraw Money From SVBIn Biden’s Tax-the-Rich Budget, Capital-Gains Rates Near 45%Warner Bros. Delays ‘Suicide Squad’ Game Again to A
Yes, there's math. No, it's not that hard.
Let's see if investors should still buy Nvidia and Broadcom stock at their current levels and check the outlook of these semiconductor giants.
Spring is coming up , and investors will need to break out the crystal ball when looking at the market conditions. There’s a growing consensus that even though inflation is down from last summer’s peak, it has plateaued at a high level. Watching the situation from banking giant JPMorgan, CEO Jamie Dimon takes the view that we won’t be getting back to the Fed target of 2% any time soon. Furthermore, while Dimon hails an economy that is “doing quite well” with plenty of jobs to go round, he also s
Stocks fell sharply on Thursday as worries over the banking sector and a looming jobs report pressured markets during a day of relentless selling for U.S. socks.
Bank of America CEO Brian Moynihan wants shareholders to know that the country's second largest bank by total asset is completely committed to the cause of capitalism, no matter how much it invests in ESG. "I've sometimes been surprised to be asked - including at Congressional hearings - 'Are you a capitalist?'" Moynihan recalled in the bank's annual report this week. Environmental, social and governance concerns have become a hot button issue as right-leaning interests have dubbed ESG investments anti-capitalist.
Wall Street is looking for signs of a labor market slowdown ahead of a potential recession.
The S&P 500 plunged below its 200-day line as SVB Financial triggered a sell-off in bank stocks. The February jobs report looms.
SVB Financial Group stock plummeted Thursday after it sold assets for a loss following a decline in deposits. SVB’s troubles came as the Silicon Valley-based lender was forced to sell securities to realign its portfolio in response to higher interest rates while it manages lower deposit levels from clients, many of which are in the venture capital arena and burning through cash. The selloff caused traders to take a closer look at all bank stocks—particularly their deposits—causing the (BKX) to fall 7.7%, its worst showing since June 11, 2020, when it fell 9%.
(Bloomberg) -- Oracle Corp. reported quarterly sales in line with analysts’ estimates after its cloud business failed to meet expectations for higher growth. The shares declined in extended trading.Most Read from BloombergCompanies Are Telling Us the Real Reason They're Still Raising PricesPeter Thiel’s Founders Fund Advises Companies to Withdraw Money From SVBIn Biden’s Tax-the-Rich Budget, Capital-Gains Rates Near 45%Warner Bros. Delays ‘Suicide Squad’ Game Again to Add More PolishBiden to Urg
Small things can lead to big reactions, and that seems to be the case with bank stocks on Thursday, as a huge loss at SVB Financial has caused stocks like JPMorgan Chase, Bank of America and Wells Fargo to get pummeled. Silicon Valley Bank’s parent, SVB Financial (ticker: SIVB), said Wednesday night that it had sold securities from its portfolio for a $1.8 billion loss, while also announcing plans to raise capital via an offering of common and preferred stock. SVB Financial stock tumbled 60% to $106.04 on Thursday, its largest drop ever.
Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of -4.17% and 3.17%, respectively, for the quarter ended December 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?
Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) closed at $84.03 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.57% move from the prior day.
President Joe Biden on Thursday called for ending tax subsidies for cryptocurrency investors, the real estate industry and the oil and gas sector, as he formally rolled out his proposed budget for the 2024 fiscal year. Biden is aiming for “cutting wasteful spending on Big Pharma, Big Oil and other special interests,” said Shalanda Young, director of the president’s Office of Management and Budget, during a call with reporters.
Shares of one of tech's biggest names have come under relentless pressure over the past year as its CEO pursued a quixotic quest to develop the next big thing. Oppenheimer analyst Jason Helfstein's annual price target indicates that Meta Platforms could see as much as a 27% jump in stock price over the coming year. For years, Meta has been at the forefront of virtual reality and artificial intelligence technology.