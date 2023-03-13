Yahoo Finance LIVE - Mar 13 PM

MarketWatch

Answer: Having a lump sum of money in your savings can sometimes be difficult to allocate properly — but you don’t necessarily need a financial adviser to help you here, though you may find one helpful. Many financial advisers are adept at helping clients navigate the path to retirement, which might include investing and saving for retirement, Social Security benefits claiming strategies, healthcare costs before and after Medicare, planning ahead for long term care (LTC) health expenses, and helping you lower your lifetime retirement taxes. If those are things you don’t feel comfortable tackling yourself, you might want to consider a financial adviser.