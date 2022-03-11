Yahoo Finance LIVE - Mar 16 AM
Sometimes we can see more about the future of a young company based on what insiders do instead of what they say. That is why we will go through the ownership structure of SoFi Technologies ( NASDAQ:SOFI ), and see which insiders are serious about the long-term future of the company.
If you own shares in Nio (NYSE: NIO), you might want to make volatility your friend. Nio stock sank by double-digit percentages this morning, a day after it jumped double-digits. With today's sharp drop, Nio has now crashed a staggering 34% in just the past month, as of this writing.
Yahoo Finance Live’s Jared Blikre and Akiko Fujita discuss Chinese tech stocks as they face their worst week in a year.
A big opportunity to get involved in Amazon's future growth may have just taken shape, one analyst explains.
(Bloomberg) -- A Morgan Stanley trader is leaving the firm after racking up tens of millions of dollars in losses as a bout of market turmoil makes and breaks trading books across Wall Street.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Kuleba Says Russian Talks Fruitless So FarRussia Devises Plan to Seize Firms Abandoned in Foreigner ExodusUkraine Update: Russia Targeting Airfields in Western UkraineRussia Bans Export of 200 Products After Suffering Sanctions HitTech Walls Off Russia Like Never Befo
Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman discusses leading business headlines today on Tesla rival Xpeng, mask mandates for U.S. travel, and Savage X Fenty, Rihanna's lingerie company.
Russia is facing effective bankruptcy as soon as Wednesday after the World Bank warned that crippling sanctions have left the Kremlin “mighty close” to a default on its foreign debts.
As of 11 a.m. ET, shares of both e-commerce platform provider Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) and the South American online retail giant MercadoLibre (NASDAQ: MELI) were down by about 6.8%. Meanwhile, Singapore-based Sea Limited (NYSE: SE), which operates the Shopee marketplace in Southeast Asia, was suffering an 8.5% meltdown. Late on Wednesday, for the first time this millennium, Amazon announced a stock split.
Yahoo Finance's Alexandra Semenova joins the Live show to discuss investors pouring into Cathie Wood's ARKK Innovation ETF despite losses.
Rio Tinto produces raw materials including copper, iron ore, bauxite, diamonds, uranium and industrial minerals. On Thursday it was reported RIO was dropping its connection to Russian businesses. In this daily bar chart of RIO, below, we can see that prices gapped down below the 200-day and the 50-day averages.
These companies are expected to produce rapid growth for sales and earnings, and have high dividend yields well-covered by cash flow.
March 7 delivered the market's worst one-day sell-off since October 2020, and growth stocks have generally been falling out of favor as investors have prioritized companies with substantial profits and lower risk profiles. While the multitude of risk factors on the table suggests that the market could continue to be volatile in the near term, I used the recent sell-off as an opportunity to build positions in a handful of growth stocks. Here's why I bought Unity Software (NYSE: U), Ubisoft (OTC: UBSFY), and Impinj (NASDAQ: PI) this week.
The Fed appears set to raise interest rates next week for the first time since 2018. With inflation now at nettlesome levels and still climbing, the so-called "Fed put" is out of action, one economist said.
With crude oil prices zooming past $125 per barrel, most oil and gas stocks have also risen substantially. The S&P Energy Select Sector Index is up nearly 39% so far this year. Canadian energy giant Enbridge's (NYSE: ENB) stock has risen about 12% so far this year.
This steel company has transformed itself over the past few years in ways that have been great for investors. But can the good times last?
U.S.-listed Chinese stocks fell across the board as the Securities and Exchange Commission released its first list of Chinese companies that failed to adhere to the newly passed Holding Foreign Companies Accountable Act.
Bank of America data show that about 15% of the S&P 500’s market cap is in stocks that trade for at least $500---a level that could be high enough to make a split worthwhile.
Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ: FB) is having a challenging time lately. Surprised by the weak guidance, investors sold off the shares heavily -- Meta's share price has fallen by more than 40% (as of writing) since the earnings release in February. One of the major concerns with Meta is the slower growth in its advertising business -- revenue grew 20% in the fourth quarter of last year, much slower than the growth of 31% in 2020.
On yet another tough day for tech stocks, with the Nasdaq down 1%, Roblox (NYSE: RBLX) stock fell harder than most. Shares of the online gaming platform plummeted 6.5% through close of trading Thursday, then continued to fall after-hours -- and you can blame Jefferies for that. In a note covered by TheFly.com today, Jefferies lowered its price target on Roblox shares by $10, to just $50 a share.
Shares of Peabody Energy (NYSE: BTU), one of the largest coal miners in the world, fell as much as 17% this week, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. The word financing is in quotes above because the $150 million unsecured multiple-draw credit facility Peabody inked with Goldman Sachs was really only the tip of the iceberg. It was the reason the coal miner needed that money that is far more important.