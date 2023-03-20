U.S. markets open in 7 hours 51 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,948.25
    +1.25 (+0.03%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,038.00
    -33.00 (-0.10%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,661.25
    +16.50 (+0.13%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,742.60
    +4.20 (+0.24%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    66.14
    -0.60 (-0.90%)
     

  • Gold

    1,981.10
    +7.60 (+0.39%)
     

  • Silver

    22.45
    -0.01 (-0.03%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0677
    +0.0006 (+0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.3950
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    25.51
    +2.52 (+10.96%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2178
    +0.0004 (+0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    131.9720
    +0.1690 (+0.13%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    27,519.32
    +298.40 (+1.10%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    601.00
    +28.99 (+5.07%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,335.40
    -74.63 (-1.01%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,992.17
    -341.62 (-1.25%)
     

Yahoo Finance LIVE - Mar 20 PM

Yahoo Finance Video

Executives, experts, and influencers join the Yahoo Finance team to discuss what's moving the world of finance.

