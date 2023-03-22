Yahoo Finance LIVE - Mar 22 PM

U.S. markets open in 8 hours 19 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,040.00
    +4.25 (+0.11%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,783.00
    +9.00 (+0.03%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,882.50
    +15.25 (+0.12%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,797.40
    +4.10 (+0.23%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    69.50
    +0.17 (+0.25%)
     

  • Gold

    1,942.20
    +1.10 (+0.06%)
     

  • Silver

    22.50
    +0.07 (+0.31%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0772
    0.0000 (-0.00%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6060
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    21.38
    -2.77 (-11.47%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2232
    +0.0013 (+0.11%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.4570
    -0.0030 (-0.00%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    28,249.45
    +318.12 (+1.14%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    616.75
    +11.71 (+1.93%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,536.22
    +132.37 (+1.79%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,514.93
    +569.26 (+2.11%)
     

