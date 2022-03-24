Yahoo Finance LIVE - Mar 28 AM

Storyful

Russian forces were seen near a school in Katyuzhanka, less than 20 miles (32 km) from the edges of Kyiv, in footage of a medal ceremony released by the Russian military on March 24.According to the Russian Ministry of Defense, this video shows Colonel-General Aleksandr Chaiko presenting combat awards to Russian personnel who “distinguished themselves” during the invasion of Ukraine. Following Russian policy, the war is referred to as a “special military operation.”The Russian military’s Telegram post indicated it was recorded at “advanced positions” less than 30 km (18.6 miles) from Kyiv. Storyful confirmed that it was filmed outside a secondary school in Katyuzhanka, located roughly that distance from the capital. Credit: Russian Ministry of Defense via Storyful