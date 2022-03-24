Yahoo Finance LIVE - Mar 28 AM
Executives, experts, and influencers join the Yahoo Finance team to discuss what's moving the world of finance.
Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferré discusses how stocks are trading on Wednesday.
Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre examines the market action heading into the day's final trading hour, in addition to the sector action across industries, Nasdaq leaders, Chinese stocks, the U.S. Dollar, travel stocks, and ARK ETF components
Yahoo Finance's Brian Cheung and Akiko Fujita discuss stocks rising amid the latest Fedspeak.
Russian forces were seen near a school in Katyuzhanka, less than 20 miles (32 km) from the edges of Kyiv, in footage of a medal ceremony released by the Russian military on March 24.According to the Russian Ministry of Defense, this video shows Colonel-General Aleksandr Chaiko presenting combat awards to Russian personnel who “distinguished themselves” during the invasion of Ukraine. Following Russian policy, the war is referred to as a “special military operation.”The Russian military’s Telegram post indicated it was recorded at “advanced positions” less than 30 km (18.6 miles) from Kyiv. Storyful confirmed that it was filmed outside a secondary school in Katyuzhanka, located roughly that distance from the capital. Credit: Russian Ministry of Defense via Storyful
Persistent inflation and rising interest rates shouldn't scare off homebuyers, real estate guru and "Shark Tank" panelist Barbara Corcoran told Yahoo Finance. Instead, aspiring homeowners should jump into the market as quickly as possible before conditions worsen, she said.
As Nvidia's (NASDAQ: NVDA) Graphics Technology Conference 2022 (GTC 2022) approached its close on Wednesday, investors seemed largely unimpressed with the semiconductor giant's announcements. Nvidia's promise to enhance its artificial intelligence offerings, create a supercomputer for advanced robotics, expand its virtual reality Omniverse, and so on were all impressive announcements in and of themselves. It's just that they were largely expected, already "priced in" to the stock, and thus failed to convince Wall Street investors to shift their price targets.
Don't want to tell the IRS about your jackpot from the casinos? You may not have to (which Caesars, MGM, and others should love).
Putin is insisting that the US, the UK and the EU pay for their Russian gas purchases with rubles—a strategy to force the West to dilute the effects of its own sanctions on Moscow.
Shares of autonomous vacuum-cleaner company iRobot (NASDAQ: IRBT) suddenly soared this morning, and as of noon ET on Thursday, the stock was up 10%. During the administration of President Donald Trump, the U.S. and China exchanged escalating tariffs on certain products. In 2021, iRobot paid over $48 million in tariffs, a huge number for small-cap company with a market capitalization under $1.8 billion.
Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang says the recent hack by Lapsus$ was a 'wake-up call' for the chip maker.
A Boeing 737-800 with 132 people on board crashed in southern China on Monday. Investors should keep a close eye on developments.
For investors seeking a clear market signal, the last few weeks have been frustrating at best. So far this year, the main stock indexes are down – the S&P 500 has fallen just over 7%, while the NASDAQ is still in correction territory, with a 12% year-to-date loss. However, the market bounced back starting last week. We saw a week of solid gains that saw stocks make a strong rebound from their low points. The result: for the month of March, the S&P is up 3.9%, while the NASDAQ has gained 3.3%. Th
Warren Buffett is undeniably the most closely watched, highest-profile investor in modern history. Not surprisingly, investors relentlessly clamor to match his success by analyzing his portfolio, hoping to absorb even a tiny morsel of Buffett's investment genius. Despite his unparalleled success, Buffett's investment model has always been transparent, straightforward, and consistent.
Seven in eight workers to pay more tax before next election Rishi Sunak holds back £32bn war chest amid economic uncertainty FTSE 100 edges 0.1pc higher; Pound falls against dollar Ben Marlow: Time to boycott Western companies still operating in Russia Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter
“In the past few months we’ve already started seeing increases to the interest rates that banks are offering on deposit accounts, but it’s likely that we’ll see even more now that the Fed has announced a rate hike,” says Chanelle Bessette, banking specialist at Nerdwallet. Adds Ken Tumin, founder of DepositAcounts.com: “Several online banks have recently increased their savings account rates in the last two months, even before the first Fed rate hike,” adds Ken Tumin, founder of DepositAcounts.com — with potentially more increases to come, pros say.
(Bloomberg) -- Against all odds and despite sanctions, Russian tycoons are regaining some of their wealth.
EVgo (EVGO) shares have significantly outpaced the market so far in 2022, showing year-to-date gains of 20% vs. the S&P 500’s 6% downturn. Following the DCFC (DC fast charging) leader’s latest quarterly report, Evercore’s James West thinks the stock still has plenty of room to run. That said, 4Q21’s earnings were not an all-out success, with decent growth offset by bigger losses than anticipated. Specifically, the company generated revenue of $7.1 million, showing a 70% year-over-year uptick vs.
Two of the top healthcare companies you can invest in today are CVS Health (NYSE: CVS) and Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ: WBA). Are you better off going with Walgreens' more focused approach or that of CVS, with its broader, more diverse business model? One of the most attractive features about Walgreens, particularly for income investors, is its high yield, which at 4% far exceeds the 2% payout that CVS offers and the S&P 500 average's 1.3% yield.
This would be a mistake as the stock market is a wonderful tool to build long-term wealth. Investing $2,000 equally -- as part of a well-diversified portfolio -- among Block (NYSE: SQ), Etsy (NASDAQ: ETSY), and The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ: JYNT) is likely to be a smart move. Formerly known as Square, Block is a leader in the digital-payments space that had a stellar 2021 performance.
(Bloomberg) -- Nvidia Corp., one of the largest buyers of outsourced chip production, said it will explore using Intel Corp. as a possible manufacturer of its products, but said Intel's journey to becoming a foundry will be difficult.