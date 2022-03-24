Yahoo Finance LIVE - Mar 28 PM
Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre breaks down how stocks are performing at the end of Tuesday's session.
Yahoo Finance's Daniel Howley and Julie Hyman speak with Nvidia Founder & CEO Jensen Huang about the company's new CPU and GPU tech, as well as what is in store for the future of artificial intelligence and autonomous vehicles.
Yahoo Finance Live's Julie Hyman breaks down how MOEX, Russia's stock market, performed in its first limited trading session in nearly a month.
Russia partially opens stock market for 1st time since Ukraine invasion. U.S. calls reopening 'a charade.'
Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre breaks down how stock and bond markets opened on Thursday.
Putin is insisting that the US, the UK and the EU pay for their Russian gas purchases with rubles—a strategy to force the West to dilute the effects of its own sanctions on Moscow.
Shares of autonomous vacuum-cleaner company iRobot (NASDAQ: IRBT) suddenly soared this morning, and as of noon ET on Thursday, the stock was up 10%. During the administration of President Donald Trump, the U.S. and China exchanged escalating tariffs on certain products. In 2021, iRobot paid over $48 million in tariffs, a huge number for small-cap company with a market capitalization under $1.8 billion.
Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang says the recent hack by Lapsus$ was a 'wake-up call' for the chip maker.
A Boeing 737-800 with 132 people on board crashed in southern China on Monday. Investors should keep a close eye on developments.
For investors seeking a clear market signal, the last few weeks have been frustrating at best. So far this year, the main stock indexes are down – the S&P 500 has fallen just over 7%, while the NASDAQ is still in correction territory, with a 12% year-to-date loss. However, the market bounced back starting last week. We saw a week of solid gains that saw stocks make a strong rebound from their low points. The result: for the month of March, the S&P is up 3.9%, while the NASDAQ has gained 3.3%. Th
Warren Buffett is undeniably the most closely watched, highest-profile investor in modern history. Not surprisingly, investors relentlessly clamor to match his success by analyzing his portfolio, hoping to absorb even a tiny morsel of Buffett's investment genius. Despite his unparalleled success, Buffett's investment model has always been transparent, straightforward, and consistent.
Seven in eight workers to pay more tax before next election Rishi Sunak holds back £32bn war chest amid economic uncertainty FTSE 100 edges 0.1pc higher; Pound falls against dollar Ben Marlow: Time to boycott Western companies still operating in Russia Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter
“In the past few months we’ve already started seeing increases to the interest rates that banks are offering on deposit accounts, but it’s likely that we’ll see even more now that the Fed has announced a rate hike,” says Chanelle Bessette, banking specialist at Nerdwallet. Adds Ken Tumin, founder of DepositAcounts.com: “Several online banks have recently increased their savings account rates in the last two months, even before the first Fed rate hike,” adds Ken Tumin, founder of DepositAcounts.com — with potentially more increases to come, pros say.
(Bloomberg) -- Against all odds and despite sanctions, Russian tycoons are regaining some of their wealth.Most Read from BloombergPutin Adviser Chubais Quits Over Ukraine War, Leaves RussiaChina Plane Crash Update: Searchers Identify Parts of WreckageRussia Central Banker Wanted Out Over Ukraine, Putin Said NoWall Street Is Scrambling For the Exits in Moscow — and Billions Are at StakeChina Jet’s Dive Took It Near Speed of Sound Before CrashAfter almost one month of suspension, shares in Moscow
EVgo (EVGO) shares have significantly outpaced the market so far in 2022, showing year-to-date gains of 20% vs. the S&P 500’s 6% downturn. Following the DCFC (DC fast charging) leader’s latest quarterly report, Evercore’s James West thinks the stock still has plenty of room to run. That said, 4Q21’s earnings were not an all-out success, with decent growth offset by bigger losses than anticipated. Specifically, the company generated revenue of $7.1 million, showing a 70% year-over-year uptick vs.
Two of the top healthcare companies you can invest in today are CVS Health (NYSE: CVS) and Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ: WBA). Are you better off going with Walgreens' more focused approach or that of CVS, with its broader, more diverse business model? One of the most attractive features about Walgreens, particularly for income investors, is its high yield, which at 4% far exceeds the 2% payout that CVS offers and the S&P 500 average's 1.3% yield.
This would be a mistake as the stock market is a wonderful tool to build long-term wealth. Investing $2,000 equally -- as part of a well-diversified portfolio -- among Block (NYSE: SQ), Etsy (NASDAQ: ETSY), and The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ: JYNT) is likely to be a smart move. Formerly known as Square, Block is a leader in the digital-payments space that had a stellar 2021 performance.
(Bloomberg) -- Nvidia Corp., one of the largest buyers of outsourced chip production, said it will explore using Intel Corp. as a possible manufacturer of its products, but said Intel’s journey to becoming a foundry will be difficult. Most Read from BloombergPutin Adviser Chubais Quits Over Ukraine War, Leaves RussiaChina Plane Crash Update: Searchers Identify Parts of WreckageRussia Central Banker Wanted Out Over Ukraine, Putin Said NoWall Street Is Scrambling For the Exits in Moscow — and Bill
Hertz has added Tesla’s Model Y crossover to its EV rentals.
Shares of biotech Vaxart (NASDAQ: VXRT) soared back in 2020 following enthusiasm that the company would eventually become a leader in the COVID-19 vaccine market. Vaxart has yet to market its product, while many competitors are currently generating millions of dollars -- and in some cases, billions -- from their respective vaccines. It's no surprise, then, that the market has abandoned Vaxart.