Yahoo Finance LIVE - May 1 AM

Executives, experts, and influencers join the Yahoo Finance team to discuss what's moving the world of finance.
Whether you’re a seasoned trader or a novice, the oldest piece of advice in economics still holds true: buy low and sell high. The challenge lies in determining the right time to purchase stocks that are undervalued or to sell those that are overpriced. There are plenty of signs to crack that code, but one of the clearest is the insiders’ trading patterns. The insiders are corporate officers, companies’ higher-ups, whose positions put them ‘in the know.’ Therefore, monitoring their trades, espec
(Bloomberg) -- US regulators were working into the night to resolve the First Republic Bank crisis late Sunday after a midday deadline passed for submitting final bids to take over the struggling lender.Most Read from BloombergPeak Oil Spells Trouble for ConsumersJerome Powell Could Face More Opposition as Fed Choices Get TougherFirst Republic Talks Extend Into Night After Banks Place BidsBitcoin on Course for Longest Streak of Monthly Gains Since 2021Munger Warns Banks Stuck with Commercial Pro
A pair of homebuilders on the Fortune 500 list, No. 124 D.R. Horton and No. 267 PulteGroup, just reported a big drop in cancellation rates.
At its peak in the early 2000s, the North Sea oil and gas industry, centred on Aberdeen, delivered over 2.7m barrels of oil daily – a heady 3.6pc of global production. North Sea gas fields provided the equivalent of another 1.8m barrels on top of that.
Portfolio shifts are a common occurrence for investors, especially active ones. Over time, assets shift out of balance from their original assigned portions and could take you out of your comfort zone. Rebalancing your portfolio realigns your assets to meet … Continue reading → The post Here's How Often You Should Rebalance Your Portfolio, According to Vanguard appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.
Rev. Al Sharpton's National Action Network is demanding communication from the McDonald's Corporation regarding accusations of racial discrimination.
Buying a stock is easy, but buying the right stock without a time-tested strategy is incredibly hard. So what are the best stocks to buy now or put on a watchlist?
First Republic's share price closed Friday at $3.51, down 97% from the start of the year, and they continued to fall in after-hours trading
Tesla shares have been on a wild ride lately as investors debate profit margins, price cuts and EV demand. Stock charts and stock seasonality can help investors get a sense of what might happen in coming months.
Schedules and emails detail meetings in the years after he was a convicted sex offender; visitors cite his wealth and connections.
My child is in a low-paying job that puts them into a 0% or maybe a 10% marginal tax bracket. Isn't this a great time for them to max out a $6,000 Roth IRA contribution? We are considering a gift … Continue reading → The post Ask an Advisor: My Child Works a Low-Paying Job. Is ‘This a Great Time' for Them to Max Out a Roth IRA? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.
The next major test for markets awaits Wednesday when the Federal Reserve makes its next decision on rate hikes.
Wall Street expect the trio to report about 43,000 units delivered in April, up from 38,000 units delivered in March.
The major indexes are near 2023 highs after a big shakeout. JPMorgan is among possible First Republic Bank bidders. Big earnings and the Fed loom.
If you save up $6 million by age 50, you'll position yourself for a long, comfortable retirement. However, you'll still need to navigate taxes, income calculations and economic forces, all of which can create financial pressure during your golden years. … Continue reading → The post Is $6 Million Enough to Retire at 50? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.
I am a retired veteran with no retirement accounts and I want to start investing with $30,000. I'd like some investing advice, but I'm finding advisors have minimum investment requirements, and I'm hesitant to work with a robo-advisor. Can you … Continue reading → The post I Have $30,000 to Invest. Will a Financial Advisor Work With Me? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.
What workers think will happen during their golden years is a lot different than what retirees report is actually reality, a new survey found.
Waves of money printing have turned banks into "drug addicts" reliant on cheap cash to stay afloat, one of the world's top central bankers has warned.
After taking classes at a community college, Ricki Korba was admitted to California State University, Bakersfield, as a transfer student. The university rejected most of her science classes, she was told, because they were deemed less rigorous than those at Bakersfield — even though some used the same textbooks. Several other courses were rejected because Korba exceeded a cap on how many credits can be transferred.
The Social Security Administration (SSA) announces every October changes to the Social Security program for the following year, including cost-of-living adjustments (COLA) and more.